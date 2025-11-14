QuoteMedia Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and Strong Growth Outlook

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reporting 10% year-over-year revenue growth to $5.2 million. The Company also secured several major new contracts expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue beginning in the third quarter.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2024)

Revenue: $5,154,555 million, up $458,710 (10%)

$5,154,555 million, up $458,710 (10%) Adjusted EBITDA(1): $377,662, compared to $366,549, up $11,113

$377,662, compared to $366,549, up $11,113 Net Loss: $367,192, compared to $440,941, an improvement of $73,749



Management Commentary

“We are very pleased with our results this quarter,” said Robert J. Thompson, QuoteMedia’s Chairman of the Board. “We achieved strong revenue growth with a 10% year-over-year increase, and a 5% quarter-over-quarter increase from Q2 2025. In addition, we secured several major new contracts that will begin contributing to revenue in Q4 and beyond. We are also in advanced discussions for additional large-scale deployments, which we expect will further strengthen our performance.”

The Company’s Q3 profitability continues to be impacted by the capitalization of development costs:

A smaller portion of development costs was capitalized compared to prior quarters, resulting in a greater amount being expensed immediately.

As development costs are amortized over a three-year period, amortization expense remains elevated due to development costs capitalized in previous periods, temporarily reducing net income.

While these factors affected reported earnings, they had no impact on cash flow.



Despite these accounting impacts, profitability improved versus Q3 2024, when a larger proportion of development costs were capitalized and a smaller proportion was expensed. We expect gross margin, EBITDA, and overall profitability to continue improving in future quarters as our revenue grows, and the impact of higher amortization expenses related to prior periods diminishes.

Outlook

“We remain confident in a strong finish to 2025 and continued momentum heading into 2026,” Thompson added. “Our pipeline is robust, and we are proud of our team’s continued success in securing and implementing high-value contracts.”

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Credential Qtrade Securities, CNW Group, iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision and others. Quotestream®, QMod™ and Quotestream Connect™ are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com .

Statements about QuoteMedia's future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, and transactions, as well as all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings and are subject to change at any time. QuoteMedia's actual results and other corporate developments could differ materially from that which has been anticipated in such statements.

Below are the specific forward-looking statements included in this press release:

In addition, we secured several major new contracts that will begin contributing to revenue in Q4 and beyond. We are also in advanced discussions for additional large-scale deployments, which we expect will further strengthen our performance.

We expect gross margin, EBITDA, and overall profitability to continue improving in future quarters as our revenue grows, and the impact of higher amortization expenses related to prior periods diminishes.

We remain confident in a strong finish to 2025 and continued momentum heading into 2026.



Note 1 on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as a non-GAAP pro forma financial measure, provides meaningful information to investors in terms of enhancing their understanding of our operating performance and results, as it allows investors to more easily compare our financial performance on a consistent basis compared to the prior year periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also corresponds with the way we expect investment analysts to evaluate and compare our results. Any non-GAAP pro forma financial measures should be considered only as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or in isolation from, or superior to, our other measures of financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., plus: 1) depreciation and amortization, 2) stock compensation expense, 3) interest expense, 4) foreign exchange loss (or minus a foreign exchange gain), and 5) income tax expense. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies, investors and financial institutions in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. The table below provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

