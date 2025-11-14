Sushi Expands Across Chains to Unlock New Value in the World App Ecosystem

SINGAPORE , Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dynamic realm of digital assets, where community-driven projects are reshaping ecosystems, Sushi stands out as a innovative memecoin. Born within the World App, Sushi is designed to be the first memecoin on World Chain that genuinely enhances the World App ecosystem. With a focus on building a vibrant community and a multifaceted platform, Sushi enables users to not only hold and support the token but also engage in gaming, operations, trading, and staking activities. As adoption surges, Sushi is expanding its reach, with plans to integrate with networks like BSC, TON, and Solana, positioning itself to capture a growing share of the memecoin market projected to exceed $50 billion by 2026.





Core Features Fueling Growth

Sushi distinguishes itself through features that prioritize user experience and efficiency:

Seamless Integrations : Supports instant transactions and low fees on World Chain, with optimizations for gas costs in development.

: Supports instant transactions and low fees on World Chain, with optimizations for gas costs in development. User-Friendly Tools : No complex requirements for participation; simple staking, trading, and transfers enhance accessibility.

: No complex requirements for participation; simple staking, trading, and transfers enhance accessibility. Community-Centric Design: Encourages active involvement through social features and ecosystem expansions.

These elements address common challenges in memecoins, such as limited utility and network congestion, by offering a value-driven approach.

Security and Transparency Foundations

Transparency is paramount for Sushi. The project maintains open communication via monthly updates and community channels, ensuring holders are informed about developments like exchange listings and technical improvements. Leveraging World Chain’s secure infrastructure, Sushi minimizes risks while promoting verifiable progress through its official website and audits where applicable.

Versatile Applications and Utilities

Sushi extends beyond typical memecoin speculation with a range of practical uses that promote long-term engagement:

Staking and Rewards : Users can stake SUSHI directly via the web or app, earning passive benefits without needing to open the World App constantly.

: Users can stake SUSHI directly via the web or app, earning passive benefits without needing to open the World App constantly. Trading and OTC Market : Facilitates slippage-free purchases and transfers to friends or exchanges, integrated with wallets like MetaMask.

: Facilitates slippage-free purchases and transfers to friends or exchanges, integrated with wallets like MetaMask. Gaming and Entertainment : Powers mini-apps and in-ecosystem activities, allowing users to play and interact within the World App.

: Powers mini-apps and in-ecosystem activities, allowing users to play and interact within the World App. Cross-Chain Expansion : Upcoming support for BSC, TON, and Solana to enable broader operations and remittances.

: Upcoming support for BSC, TON, and Solana to enable broader operations and remittances. Enterprise and Daily Use: Suitable for community operations, trading platforms, and staking systems.

By resolving issues like high fees and limited accessibility, Sushi serves as a gateway to an inclusive Web3 experience.

Mission, Advantages, and Horizon

Sushi’s vision is to revolutionize the World App ecosystem by delivering a memecoin that adds real value through community building and utility expansion. By blending the fun of memes with the reliability of blockchain, it provides a low-barrier entry for preserving and growing value in a playful yet practical manner.



Advantages include stronger community ties, diverse engagement options, and multichain accessibility-paving the way for a more vibrant Web3 landscape. As Sushi evolves, it signifies a move from pure speculation to sustainable, ecosystem-enriching projects with global impact.



Sushi Coin Official Media

Website|Twitter|Telegram |Whitepaper

About Coinstore

Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.



Coinstore Social MediaTwitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Tiktok | Telegram Announcement | Telegram Events Announcement



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



