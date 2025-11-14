SnapInspect Launches Property Inspection and Maintenance Software in AppFolio Stack™ Marketplace for Property Managers

TAMPA, Fla. and DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapInspect, a cloud-based inspection and maintenance solution, today announced its integration with AppFolio, the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. SnapInspect’s intuitive property inspection and maintenance software is now available in the AppFolio Stack™ Marketplace to provide a seamless and holistic experience for property managers.

“We are thrilled that SnapInspect is now an AppFolio Stack™ App Partner, so customers are empowered with customizable inspections, smart analytics, stunning reports, and maintenance tracking that drive quick and precise operations,” said Terry Sun, Chief Technology Officer at SnapInspect.

The immediate benefits of this integration are clear: real-time updates with automated follow-ups lift the burden from property managers in the field, deliver unmatched service to residents, streamline operations, and cut costs for owners.

Get Your Team's Time Back, Where It Belongs

SnapInspect now feeds inspection data directly into AppFolio, auto-generating work orders, syncing property records, and driving increased performance for maintenance teams. This automation is ideal for multifamily portfolios and apartment managers where manual processes typically break down at scale.

Key benefits that connected systems offer:

Automated Work-Orders

Real-time Dashboard Updates

Clear Vendor Task Tracking

Two-Way Sync Of Inspection Data





One Platform, Total Oversight

With SnapInspect and AppFolio integrated, property management teams are able to deliver an unmatched property management service to clients and residents across their portfolios. From operational oversight to cutting-edge inspection technology, every detail is managed for a smoother experience.

About SnapInspect

SnapInspect is a streamlined inspection and maintenance platform built to help property teams automate tasks, optimize workflows, and enhance visibility across operations.

The platform integrates with leading property management systems to deliver a full scope of operational excellence at scale.

Visit www.snapinspect.com to learn more.

Media Contact: