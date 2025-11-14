Alvotech (ALVO) Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Manufacturing Deficiencies Severely Impacting Assurances of 2025 Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, Stock Tumbles 33% -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is scrutinizing Icelandic biopharmaceutical company Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) over the propriety of its disclosures regarding its lead drug candidate and its manufacturing operations, following a dramatic revision to the company’s full-year financial forecasts.

Alvotech (ALVO) Investigation:

The central focus of the inquiry revolves around whether Alvotech provided adequate transparency to the market concerning the status of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT05—a critical biosimilar product—and the underlying manufacturing practices at its flagship Reykjavik facility. The assumptions related to these practices were "baked into" the company's ambitious 2025 revenue projections.

On May 8, 2025, Alvotech increased its full year revenue guidance for 2025 to $600-$700 million and full year adjusted EBITDA to $200-$280 million.

Three months later, on August 14, 2025, the company reiterated these robust forecasts. Furthermore, in its earnings commentary, management touted its pending marketing application for AVT05 in “major global markets,” asserting this momentum would make "the fourth quarter… by far the strongest one of this year.”

The narrative of steady growth was abruptly shattered on November 2, 2025, when Alvotech shocked investors when it announced the FDA issued a CRL that disclosed that “[t]e CRL noted that certain deficiencies, which were conveyed following the FDA’s pre-license inspection of Alvotech’s Reykjavik manufacturing facility that concluded in July 2025, must be satisfactorily resolved before this BLA for ATV05 can be approved.”

The company reduced its 2025 revenue to $570-$600 million and adjusted EBITDA to just $130-$150 million, respectively. These reductions were critical to investors because they amounted to lowered forecasted revenue range by about 10% below the prior midpoint and a whopping lowered adjusted EBITDA range by about 58% from the prior midpoint.

As to the latter, Alvotech stated it was “primarily driven by expected continuation of investments related to resolving certain facility issues, which also require a temporary slowdown in production.”

The news sent Alvotech shares crashing about 33% on November 3, 2025, wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars in market value in a single day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Alvotech may have misled investors about its interactions with the FDA and the commercial prospects of ATV05,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

