Waybien Launches Revolutionary Search and Advertising Platform for Social Communities

"We Are Where Google and ChatGPT Are Not" - New Platform Enables Discovery Across Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Discord, and Slack

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waybien has officially launched as a specialized search and advertising platform with a bold mission: "We are where Google and ChatGPT are not" Unlike traditional search engines that focus on websites and general content, Waybien addresses a critical gap by enabling users to discover and connect with communities across Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Discord, and Slack from a single interface.





The platform solves a longstanding challenge in digital discovery: finding relevant groups and channels across fragmented social platforms. Whether users want to find Telegram groups for crypto discussions or locate wellness communities on WhatsApp, the platform provides comprehensive search capabilities by category, region, language, and group size.

"Social messaging platforms host millions of active communities, but discovering them has always been inefficient and scattered," explains the Waybien team. "We've essentially created a 'Google for Communities'—a centralized search engine specifically for social groups, filling a void that traditional search engines cannot address."

For those seeking specifically Telegram channel discovery , Waybien offers enhanced tools to explore thousands of verified channels across diverse categories, making it easier than ever to connect with communities that match specific interests.

Waybien Ads: Precision Marketing Across Multiple Platforms

Alongside its search capabilities, Waybien has launched a community advertising platform that enables businesses to reach targeted audiences across Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Discord, and Slack simultaneously. This multi-platform approach offers unprecedented precision in social community marketing.

Advertisers can select specific regions, languages, group sizes, and categories to ensure their messages reach genuinely interested audiences. Early results demonstrate the platform's effectiveness: Antlara Dental achieved a 17.4× return on ad spend with a cost-per-view of just $0.005 by targeting health-focused communities.

The platform also empowers community owners to monetize their groups by hosting relevant sponsored content, creating new revenue opportunities while maintaining control over advertisements displayed to their members.

Availability

Waybien's search platform is accessible at https://waybien.com/ , while businesses can explore advertising options at https://ads.waybien.com/ . Users interested in Telegram-specific discovery can visit https://newresources.waybien.com/ .

About Waybien

Waybien is a specialized search and advertising platform focused on social messaging communities across Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Discord, and Slack. The company enables seamless community discovery while providing businesses with innovative tools to reach engaged audiences within relevant social groups.

