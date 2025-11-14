Global Times: 16th Media Forum China-Germany held in Shenzhen, calling for media role in deepening bilateral ties

Beijing, China, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 16th Media Forum China-Germany, hosted by the Global Times, was held in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province from Monday to Thursday, bringing together key figures from leading media outlets, renowned journalists and scholars from China and Germany.

Within the framework of the China-proposed four Global initiatives - the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative - participants held in-depth exchanges on eight topics that touched on global security, green development and media responsibilities.

Through the exchanges of ideas, consensus on cooperation has been built to inject media power into the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership. This event is also the first China-foreign bilateral media dialogue held in Shenzhen after it was announced as the host city of the 2026 APEC meeting.

The world is undergoing accelerated changes unseen in a century and the international landscape is marked by transformation and turbulence. As China and Germany are major global economies and major countries with significant influence, the strategic and global significance of China-Germany relations has become even more prominent.

In May 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, pointed out that China and Germany have developed their bilateral relations based on mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and win-win cooperation, Xi stressed, calling on both sides to maintain and carry forward this fine tradition.

This Media Forum China-Germany aims to implement and act on this important spirit, promoting mutual understanding, inclusiveness and cooperation between media outlets and the people of both countries, and providing a valuable platform for media exchanges and collaboration.

In his opening speech, Fan Zhengwei, the Global Times Party secretary, president, and editor-in-chief, looked back on the development of the forum. "Since the first session held in Shanghai, we have turned this forum into a long-standing friendship gathering for Chinese and German media over the past 16 years. It has become a bridge for understanding and friendship among media professionals from both countries, and this in itself is a warm and sincere story." Fan noted that the launch of this year's forum in Shenzhen carries new expectations, expressing his hope to work with German media colleagues to make new contributions to deepening the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership.

During the discussions, representatives from both China and Germany shared vivid stories and personal insights. Guests attending the event agreed that the forum provided a precious opportunity for the two sides to listen to each other's perspectives face-to-face. Through rational and in-depth communication, the two sides found more common ground.

The Media Forum China-Germany has been held alternately in China and Germany for 16 consecutive years. As part of this year's forum, the "2025 China-Germany Media Tour of Shenzhen" was organized, allowing media representatives to visit Shenzhen's sci-tech innovation parks and industrial bases, systematically observe the city's development trajectory, and gain a comprehensive understanding of how Shenzhen has implemented high-quality development of Chinese modernization.

The event also received support from the United Nations. Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations resident coordinator in China, participated in the discussions online.



