SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Fiserv, Inc. Sued For Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton LLP; January 5 Deadline To Seek To Serve As Lead Plaintiff

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of an individual investor, Block & Leviton LLP filed a class action lawsuit today against Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), along with certain individuals, alleging that they violated federal securities laws by issuing false and misleading statements concerning the company’s business, operations, and prospects. A copy of the Complaint is available on Block & Leviton’s website.

The suit alleges that Fiserv, Inc., along with its CEO and CFO, violated federal securities laws by making false and misleading statements about the company’s financial health and growth prospects between July 23 and October 28, 2025. The suit claims that management overstated achievable growth and embedded unrealistic assumptions in financial guidance, which resulted in a sharp decline in Fiserv’s stock price after the company drastically cut its forecasts and revealed poor third-quarter results, triggering a 44% drop that erased approximately $30 billion in market value. Investors were allegedly misled by positive reporting and assurances about strategic direction, which proved unattainable and required a significant overhaul in company leadership and business strategy. The complaint seeks damages on behalf of all investors who purchased Fiserv stock during the class period.

The suit was brought in the Eastern District of Wisconsin and filed by Block & Leviton LLP. The case is captioned Lombard v. Fiserv, Inc., et al., No. 2:25-cv-01786-NJ (E.D. Wis.). The suit is brought on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv, Inc. common stock between July 23, 2025, and October 28, 2025, both dates inclusive.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv, Inc. stock during the Class Period, you are a member of this proposed Class and may be able to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff. This is a court-appointed representative of the class. To do so, you must comply with the relevant provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, 15 U.S.C. 78u-4. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court by no later than January 5, 2026, the deadline established by this notice. You may contact Block & Leviton to learn more about serving as a lead plaintiff.

You do not need to seek to become a lead plaintiff to share in any possible recovery. You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in this action.

You can learn more about the suit at Block & Leviton’s case webpage, by calling (888) 256-2510, or by emailing shareholders@blockleviton.com.

CONTACT:

Block & Leviton LLP

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

(888) 256-2510

shareholders@blockleviton.com

www.blockleviton.com