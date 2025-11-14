America’s VetDogs Partners with New York Jets and Dime Community Bank to Raise Future Service Dog for a U.S. Veteran or First Responder with Disabilities

SMITHTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s VetDogs, a New York-based national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with disabilities free of charge, today announced a partnership with the New York Jets and Dime Community Bank to co-raise a future service dog for one of our nation’s heroes.

The New York Jets and Dime Puppy With a Purpose® for America’s VetDogs, named Jet by Jets fans in an online poll last week, is a handsome 8-week-old male yellow Labrador Retriever who will be trained by America’s VetDogs with the support of a volunteer puppy raiser. Over the next year-plus, the future service dog will frequent the Jets and Dime corporate offices, attend select events at MetLife Stadium and Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, visit Dime corporate headquarters and branch locations, and participate in community events to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog. Fans can follow the pup on Instagram at @nyjetspup to stay up to date on his training and local appearances.

“The New York Jets are proud to support America’s veterans and first responders who sacrifice so much for our country and communities,” said Jesse Linder, Vice President of Community Relations, New York Jets. “We’re excited to team up with our partners at Dime Community Bank as well as America’s VetDogs to raise a future service dog that will directly contribute to the health and wellbeing of a veteran or first responder. We’re thrilled to welcome Jet to our Organization and to be part of this inspiring journey.”

“We are thrilled to bring together two of our fantastic partners in the New York Jets and America’s VetDogs,” said Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dime Community Bank. “Our new Puppy With a Purpose® is going to change the life of a veteran or first responder, and we are grateful to be part of this journey with the Jets, America’s VetDogs, and the entire Jets fanbase.”

"America’s VetDogs is excited to join forces with the New York Jets and Dime on this extraordinary opportunity,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “The Jets commitment to the community – particularly to our veterans and first responders – has long extended beyond the field and stadium. We’re grateful to the Jets and Dime for supporting this partnership, honoring those who serve our country and communities, and reflecting our shared values of dedication, teamwork, and commitment.”



The Jets and Dime’s new pup is beginning a year-plus puppy raising journey before he returns to the America’s VetDogs national training center on Long Island. There he will spend another three months being custom trained as a full-fledged service dog before being matched with a veteran or first responder with disabilities. America’s VetDogs provides specially trained service, guide, and facility dogs to individuals with physical disabilities, PTSD, vision and hearing loss, seizures, and other health issues – all free of charge. For more on America’s VetDogs and ways to get involved, visit VetDogs.org.

The Jets and Dime join a growing list of more than 50 sports teams and others to support veteran and first responders with disabilities through America’s VetDogs’ Puppy With a Purpose® program, including the New York Islanders, New York Mets, Washington Capitals, Cleveland Cavaliers, Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Mammoth, Nashville SC, and many more.

About America’s VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed service, guide, and facility dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel with service-related disabilities. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individuals it serves. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today’s league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.

