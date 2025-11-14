Digital Brands Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Austin, TX, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Our third quarter results reflect our legacy wholesale business and not our significantly growing collegiate business. We have seen the wholesale revenues bottom out and are experiencing higher bookings for our Spring 2026 wholesale orders versus the same period last year. We expect this trend to continue throughout 2026 based on both high sell through rates of current product and our largest national account is doubling the number of stores from 50 to 100 for Sundry”.

“While this is exciting and a positive trend, it is overshadowed by the significant revenue growth we ae experiencing in our AVO collegiate brand. And this growth is only with one university as of now, which we expect to meaningfully increase over the next few months. We believe that we are both the quality and value leader in collegiate apparel space, and this is why we are experiencing this growth.”

“The global licensed sports merchandise market was estimated at $36.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to increase to $49.0 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. This is a significant growth opportunity for our shareholders as we add additional universities and expand our product offering and our influencer and sorority marketing programs,” said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

The Company plans to provide more information on the AVO Collegiate program and its market opportunity as part of its State of the Union call in early January. The State of the Union call will outline the Company’s strategic and growth plans for 2026, especially in the collegiate channel.

Results for the Third Quarter

  • Net revenues were $1.7 million compared to $2.4 million a year ago
    • The majority of the decline in revenue is associated with softer wholesale revenue
    • We have experienced higher wholesale bookings, which closed at the end of October, for the Spring of 2026 versus Spring 2025 due to a change in the head designer
  • Gross profit margins were 42.7% compared to 46.0% a year ago
    • The biggest factor in the decline is the fixed costs associated with gross margins including warehouse rent and labor expenses, pattern makers and sewers expenses and some design members expenses
    • Gross profit was $0.7 million compared to $1.1 million a year ago
  • G&A expenses decreased $0.2 million to $2.2 million compared to $2.4 million a year ago
    • G&A included $0.8 million in non-cash expenses
    • G&A increased as we ramp AVO Collegiate due to its significant month over month revenue increase in the third quarter, which just included one university
  • Sales & Marketing expenses were $1.6 million compared to $0.7 million a year ago
    • The majority of the sales and marketing expense were associated with ramping the collegiate side as we have seen significant month over month revenue growth in the collegiate side, as well as demand from additional universities
  • Net loss was $3.5 million compared to a net loss of $3.5 million a year ago,
  • Net loss per diluted share was $1.18 per diluted share compared to a net loss per diluted share of $81.53 a year ago

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG’s plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG’s operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG’s customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG’s response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG’s ability to implement its business strategy; DBG’s ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG’s and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG’s facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG’s ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG’s manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG’s suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG’s ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG’s management; DBG’s ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG’s ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG’s financial results is included from time to time in DBG’s public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September, 30  September, 30 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net revenues $1,653,776  $2,440,801  $5,776,856  $9,413,457 
Cost of net revenues  947,167   1,319,214   3,486,240   5,012,457 
Gross profit  706,609   1,121,587   2,290,616   4,401,000 
                 
Operating expenses:                
General and administrative  2,193,205   2,429,040   5,694,257   6,347,460 
Sales and marketing  1,603,728   655,833   3,464,110   1,979,173 
Distribution  238,880   180,879   443,230   745,412 
Impairment of intangible assets  -   600,000   -   600,000 
Total operating expenses  4,035,813   3,865,752   9,601,597   9,672,045 
                 
Loss from operations  (3,329,204)  (2,744,165)  (7,310,981)  (5,271,045)
                 
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense  (128,565)  (742,557)  (390,758)  (2,487,172)
Other non-operating income (expenses)  5,819   (54,515)  42,017   22,765 
Total other income (expense), net  (122,746)  (797,072)  (348,741)  (2,464,407)
                 
Income tax benefit (provision)  -   -   -   - 
Net loss from continuing operations  (3,451,950)  (3,541,237)  (7,659,722)  (7,735,452)
(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax  -   -   -   - 
Net loss $(3,451,950) $(3,541,237) $(7,659,722) $(7,735,452)
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted  2,930,735   43,436   3,742,922   41,225 
Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $(1.18) $(81.53) $(2.05) $(187.64)


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(7,659,722) $(7,735,452)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  1,254,663   2,057,638 
Amortization of loan discount and fees  38,605   2,220,549 
Impairment of intangibles  -   600,000 
Stock-based compensation  -   169,262 
Loss on conversion of accounts payable into common stock  31,471   - 
Shares issued for services  290,791   312,634 
Change in credit reserve  -   (151,611)
Non-cash lease expense  -   817,077 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (5,275)  (201,501)
Due from factor  161,973   51,153 
Inventory  (495,064)  (190,918)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (2,722,654)  (76,637)
Prepaid marketing expense  (1,258,767)  - 
Accounts payable  (1,455,616)  (1,287,018)
Stock payable  69,406   - 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  593,546   477,945 
Accrued interest payable  -   106,701 
Lease liabilities  -   (490,000)
Deposits  3,100   (77,280)
Net cash used in operating activities  (11,153,543)  (3,397,458)
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property, equipment and software  -   (23,801)
Net cash provided by investing activities  -   (23,801)
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Due to related parties  (16,000)  26,909 
Issuance of loans and note payable  240,000   790,977 
Repayments of convertible notes and loan payable  (430,625)  (2,484,248)
Proceeds of issuance of Series D preferred stock,net of issuance cost  11,387,000   - 
Proceeds for exercise of warrants  5,573,304   - 
Proceeds for issuance of Pre fundedwarrants  6,642,433   - 
Issuance of common stock in cash  -   5,356,194 
Net cash provided by financing activities  23,396,112   3,689,832 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  12,242,569   268,573 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  164,431   20,773 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $12,407,000  $289,346 


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $6,701,820  $164,431 
Restricted cash  5,705,179   - 
Accounts receivable, net  49,342   44,067 
Due from factor, net  228,213   390,186 
Inventory  4,319,004   3,823,940 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,997,297   274,643 
Total current assets  20,000,855   4,697,267 
Property, equipment and software, net  19,046   24,089 
Goodwill  8,973,501   8,973,501 
Intangible assets, net  7,870,419   6,120,039 
Deposits  72,331   75,431 
Prepaid marketing expenses  4,258,767   - 
Total assets $41,194,919  $19,890,327 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $4,886,664  $6,424,661 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  5,515,046   5,257,102 
Due to related parties  395,921   411,921 
Convertible note payable, net  -   100,000 
Accrued interest payable  2,663,680   2,328,078 
Loan payable, current  2,746,096   2,798,116 
Stock payable  5,099,654   - 
Promissory note payable, net  3,500,000   3,500,000 
Total current liabilities  24,807,061   20,819,878 
Loan payable  150,000   150,000 
Deferred tax liability  248,990   248,990 
Total liabilities  25,206,051   21,218,868 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):        
Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  -   - 
Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,300 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  1   1 
Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1,344 and 4,786 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  1   1 
Series D convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 15,906 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  2   - 
Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 5,726,930 and 838,584 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  572   83 
Additional paid-in capital  150,749,052   125,772,412 
Accumulated deficit  (134,760,760)  (127,101,038)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)  15,988,868   (1,328,541)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $41,194,919  $19,890,327 


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co 
Phone: (800) 593-1047
