Strive, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST) (“Strive” or the “Company”), the first Bitcoin treasury company amplified exclusively with perpetual preferred equity, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Consummated the reverse acquisition of Asset Entities Inc. and concurrently raised $762.6 million through PIPE financing transaction and warrant exercises through September 30, 2025, with the opportunity to raise an additional $736.6 million through exercise of remaining warrants.

Announced the entry into an agreement and plan of merger for the acquisition of Semler Scientific, Inc. ("Semler") in an all-stock transaction that would result in Semler being a wholly owned subsidiary of Strive, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approval by the stockholders of Semler.

Strive has identified potential new executive leadership for Semler Scientific's operating business to oversee a broader mandate centered on preventative healthcare. The target for the buildout is to mirror the organizational model that Strive co-founder Vivek Ramaswamy pioneered with Roivant Sciences in the biotech sector. Strive believes the refreshed Semler business, with the proper execution, will enhance shareholder value for the combined company and could potentially enable Strive to monetize the business as it remains focused on its Bitcoin strategy.

Accumulated an aggregate holding of 5,886 Bitcoin, with a total cost of $683.0 million and fair value of $672.9 million as of September 30, 2025. As of November 7, 2025, the Company held reported holdings of 7,525 Bitcoin following the closing of its perpetual preferred equity.

GAAP net loss of $192.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the period from September 12, 2025 to September 30, 2025, with expected non-recurring ($7.5 million) and/or non-cash items ($179.3 million), accounting for 93.2% of the net loss.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss 1 of $13.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share 1 , for the period from September 12, 2025 to September 30, 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss subtracts non-recurring and non-cash items from GAAP net loss.

of $13.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share , for the period from September 12, 2025 to September 30, 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss subtracts non-recurring and non-cash items from GAAP net loss. Management forecasts its asset management operating business to have a single digit million-dollar loss to a single digit million-dollar income, or $0.01 net loss to $0.01 net income per diluted common share, respectively, in 2026.

On November 10, 2025, the Company completed a registered public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock (“SATA Stock”), at a price to the public of $80.00 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $149.3 million, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and the Company’s estimated offering expenses. The SATA Stock is listed for trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SATA.”

In November 2025, the Company made available a dashboard on our website to provide ongoing information, including market prices of outstanding securities, Bitcoin purchases and holdings, amplification ratios, credit data, and other supplemental information. The Bitcoin treasury dashboard can be viewed at https://treasury.strive.com/ .

. The Company released an investor update for both ASST common stock and the SATA Stock with management commentary on the update given during the Hurdle Rate on November 10, 2025. The ASST and SATA Investor Update can be viewed at https://strive.com/documents/FG/strive_bitcoin/news/650391_2025.11_ASST__SATA_Update-vF.pdf. The Hurdle Rate presentation of the ASST and SATA investor update can be viewed at https://x.com/HurdleRatePod/status/1987898366496293088.

“In the third quarter, Strive achieved significant milestones in its Bitcoin accumulation journey, including the close of our reverse acquisition of Asset Entities Inc., which resulted in Strive becoming the first publicly traded Bitcoin treasury asset management firm. Strive concurrently closed on a PIPE financing transaction, and deployed the majority of the net proceeds into Bitcoin investments. We also entered into an agreement and plan of merger to acquire Semler Scientific, Inc., which we expect will be accretive to the Bitcoin exposure to our shareholders and provide significant potential future value based on the synergy of Semler's medical device business and the expertise of Strive management and board members. Strive continued this positive momentum into the fourth quarter, closing the successful IPO of its first issuance of variable rate perpetual preferred stock, making Strive the first Bitcoin treasury company to finance its Bitcoin amplification exclusively through perpetual preferred equity, and the second overall, after Strategy, to issue a publicly traded perpetual preferred equity security,” said Matthew Cole, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Strive, Inc.

(1) Non-GAAP adjusted net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net loss per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.





STRIVE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Successor) (Predecessor) (unaudited) (audited) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,069 $ 6,155 Short-term investments — 16,755 Prepaid expenses 3,533 351 Other current assets 1,601 500 Total current assets 114,203 23,761 Digital assets, at fair value 672,913 — Property and equipment, net 816 951 Intangible assets, net 361 187 Right-of-use lease assets 4,141 1,786 Other non-current assets 142 1,512 Total assets $ 792,576 $ 28,197 Liabilities: Current liabilities: Compensation and benefits payable $ 357 $ 1,112 Accounts payable and other liabilities 9,186 2,227 Total current liabilities 9,543 3,339 Operating lease liabilities 3,604 1,516 Total liabilities 13,147 4,855 Stockholders’ equity: Predecessor preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 1,161,650 shares authorized, 0 and 1,158,802 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — 72,488 Predecessor Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 2,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 2,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Predecessor Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 2,339,765 shares authorized, 0 and 400,970 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Successor Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 444,000,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 448,817,597 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 449 — Successor Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 21,000,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 218,035,473 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 218 — Additional paid-in capital 1,047,185 — Accumulated deficit (268,423 ) (49,146 ) Total stockholders’ equity 779,429 23,342 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 792,576 $ 28,197





STRIVE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Period from September 12, 2025 to September 30, 2025 Period from July 1, 2025 to September 11, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Revenues: Investment advisory fees $ 246 $ 1,283 $ 950 Other revenue 9 5 34 Total revenues 255 1,288 984 Operating expenses: Fund management and administration 282 1,251 1,272 Employee compensation and benefits 18,720 3,151 2,182 General and administrative expense 445 871 4,404 Marketing and advertising 18 68 89 Depreciation and amortization 12 43 47 Total operating expenses 19,477 5,384 7,994 Investment gains/(losses): Net unrealized loss on digital assets (10,133 ) — — Other derivative loss (14,731 ) — — Net investment gains/(losses) (24,864 ) — — Net operating loss (44,086 ) (4,096 ) (7,010 ) Other income/(expense): Other income 68 10 208 Transaction costs (7,484 ) (10,280 ) — Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (140,785 ) — — Total other income/(expense) (148,201 ) (10,270 ) 208 Net loss before income taxes (192,287 ) (14,366 ) (6,802 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) — — — Net loss $ (192,287 ) $ (14,366 ) $ (6,802 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic(1) 872,349,183 2,325,783 2,225,816 Diluted(1) 872,349,183 2,325,783 2,225,816 Net loss per common share: Basic(1) $ (0.22 ) $ (6.18 ) $ (3.06 ) Diluted(1) $ (0.22 ) $ (6.18 ) $ (3.06 ) (1) Basic and diluted earnings per common share for Class A and Class B common stock are the same.





STRIVE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Period from September 12, 2025 to September 30, 2025 Period from January 1, 2025 to September 11, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Revenues: Investment advisory fees $ 246 $ 4,187 $ 2,560 Other revenue 9 35 55 Total revenues 255 4,222 2,615 Operating expenses: Fund management and administration 282 4,250 3,488 Employee compensation and benefits 18,720 7,222 6,465 General and administrative expense 445 4,229 10,040 Marketing and advertising 18 231 443 Depreciation and amortization 12 149 141 Total operating expenses 19,477 16,081 20,577 Investment gains/(losses): Net unrealized loss on digital assets (10,133 ) — — Other derivative loss (14,731 ) — — Net investment gains/(losses) (24,864 ) — — Net operating loss (44,086 ) (11,859 ) (17,962 ) Other income/(expense): Other income 68 586 500 Transaction costs (7,484 ) (15,717 ) — Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (140,785 ) — — Total other income/(expense) (148,201 ) (15,131 ) 500 Net loss before income taxes (192,287 ) (26,990 ) (17,462 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) — — — Net loss $ (192,287 ) $ (26,990 ) $ (17,462 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic(1) 872,349,183 2,299,243 2,200,848 Diluted(1) 872,349,183 2,299,243 2,200,848 Net loss per common share: Basic(1) (0.22 ) (11.74 ) (7.93 ) Diluted(1) (0.22 ) (11.74 ) (7.93 ) (1) Basic and diluted earnings per common share for Class A and Class B common stock are the same.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not a substitute for such measurements. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. We rely primarily on such consolidated financial statements to understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and use the non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information. Reconciliations of reported GAAP historical measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and the related non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share excludes the impact of (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) other derivative loss, (iv) transaction costs, and (v) goodwill and intangible asset impairments. We believe these measures offer management and investors insight as they exclude significant non-cash and/or non-recurring items. The following provides GAAP measures of net loss and net loss per diluted common share and the details with respect to reconciling the line items to non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share (all amounts in thousands, other than share and per share information):

Successor Predecessor Period from September 12, 2025 to September 30, 2025 Period from July 1, 2025 to September 11, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net loss $ (192,287 ) $ (14,366 ) $ (6,802 ) Share-based compensation expense 16,294 — — Depreciation and amortization 12 43 47 Other derivative loss 14,731 — — Transaction costs 7,484 10,280 — Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 140,785 — — Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $ (12,981 ) $ (4,043 ) $ (6,755 ) Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 872,349,183 2,325,783 2,225,816 Net loss per diluted common share $ (0.22 ) $ (6.18 ) $ (3.06 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.01 ) $ (1.74 ) $ (3.03 ) Successor Predecessor Period from September 12, 2025 to September 30, 2025 Period from January 1, 2025 to September 11, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net loss $ (192,287 ) $ (26,990 ) $ (17,462 ) Share-based compensation expense 16,294 — — Depreciation and amortization 12 149 141 Other derivative loss 14,731 — — Transaction costs 7,484 15,717 — Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 140,785 — — Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $ (12,981 ) $ (11,124 ) $ (17,321 ) Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 872,349,183 2,299,243 2,200,848 Net loss per diluted common share $ (0.22 ) $ (11.74 ) $ (7.93 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.01 ) $ (4.84 ) $ (7.87 )



About Strive

Strive, Inc. is a bitcoin treasury company. With Bitcoin as its hurdle rate, the Company is focused on (i) maximizing value for shareholders; (ii) accumulating bitcoin; and (iii) outperforming bitcoin over the long run.

Strive's wholly owned subsidiary, Strive Asset Management, is a SEC-registered investment adviser. The Company also owns and operates True North, a Bitcoin-focused media platform.

Learn more at strive.com.

