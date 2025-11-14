FRO – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Frontline plc (the “Company”) announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 8, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy and attached to this press release.

November 14, 2025

Limassol, Cyprus



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

