NN, Inc. Provides Mid-Quarter Business Update

NN forecasts profitable sales growth and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026

Company is underway with strategic processes aimed at unlocking shareholder value

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today provided a business update to give continued visibility into its performance and ongoing strategic transformation, including expected 2025 financial and operating results.

NN expects fiscal 2025 financial performance to translate into multiple annual records on a comparable basis, underscoring sustained multi-year operational momentum and improved business fundamentals.

Key Highlights:

Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2025 is expected to reach an annual record. Results are expected to reflect a third consecutive year of growth in both dollar amount and as a percentage of sales. This performance is driven by an improved sales mix, rationalization of unprofitable and negative cashflow sales, operational execution, reduced cost structure, and a continuous improvement program

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margins for Q4 2025 are expected to reach NN’s five-year goals of 14% and 20%, respectively, results which are more than two years ahead of plan.

NN’s performance through three quarters of 2025 is ahead of prior year results on a comparable basis, for both adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Each business segment is individually delivering positive adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow.

The Company expects to convert 2025 adjusted EBITDA, working capital advancements and other cash levers into a third consecutive year of positive free cash flow, overcoming record precious metal costs

of positive free cash flow, overcoming record precious metal costs The Company forecasts an inflection in year-over-year sales growth for full-year 2026, including a forecast of year-over-year net sales growth in each fiscal quarter. Expected growth will be driven both by improving market outlooks and the impact of launching a company record of more than 170 sales growth awards in 2025 and 2026.



Commercial Update:

NN continues to execute well against its commercial priorities, consistently delivering on-time and high-quality production for its customers, achieving new business wins, developing new products in real-time, and subsequently launching and expensing those sales growth startups on a continuous basis.

Full-year 2025 new business wins are expected to meet Company’s original guidance.

NN remains track to achieve its three-year new business wins target of $200 million, reflecting a company record.

The new business launches are expected to support solid year-over-year net sales growth, margin expansion, operating income advancement, and continued adjusted EBITDA growth.

NN now has its biggest ever sales growth team and opportunity pipeline of >800 new programs, worth >$800 million in annual value. The Company is running a >20% hit rate on closed opportunities.





Strategic Update:

NN is executing against a focused set of strategic priorities intended to correct and strengthen its balance sheet, enhance long-term competitiveness, and support meaningful shareholder value creation.

The Company is progressing its preferred equity refinancing initiative and expects to engage with the market in the near-term.

NN has had a successful M&A program in 2025 with multiple opportunities under evaluation, and has now narrowed down its search. NN is in active non-binding diligence processes with several companies. These opportunities include: Transformational acquisitions that would significantly accelerate the Company’s scale and growth trajectory Smaller tuck-in acquisitions aimed to accelerate NN’s growth and cost agendas

The Company intends to review these strategic topics and other key strategic focus areas at the Company’s upcoming virtual Investor Day which is soon to be announced. It is actively developing the necessary materials for this investor update.

“NN continues to see the benefits from its multi-year transformation efforts, which are delivering record adjusted EBITDA, record new sales wins, positive free cash flow, and setting a firm foundation for continued results,” said Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc. “We are nearing a revenue inflection point in our business; we are forecasting a return to year-over year net sales growth after eliminating negative profit, negative cash flow strips of business in multiple areas. Our additive sales growth is coming from both market recovery and from the launching and scaling of more than 170 previously won new programs. Coupling sales growth with our improved operating leverage, we expect to meet or exceed our original multi-year targets. For 2026, we are forecasting a fourth consecutive year of increased adjusted EBITDA dollars and as a percentage of sales.”

Bevis continued, “As our transformation carries solid momentum from 2025 year-end and into 2026, we remain deeply committed to delivering shareholder value. We are aware that a key to unlocking value is through the addressing of our balance sheet and the refinancing of our preferred equity, and we expect to engage with the market on this matter in the near term. At the same time, we are advancing a thorough and focused M&A program, the fourth pillar of our strategic plan, and have narrowed down our near-term focus and advancing our diligence on a few candidates that would help NN to accelerate sales growth, increase operating scale, deepen capabilities, while repositioning and strengthening our equity value trajectory.”

ABOUT NN

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, including expected results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025 and full year of fiscal 2026, statements regarding the Company’s commercial priorities, including anticipated production and future products and developments, the impact of, and our ability to execute, our corporate strategies and business initiatives and other statements that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “growth,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project”, “trajectory” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management’s control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; material changes in the costs and availability of raw materials; the level of our indebtedness; our ability to secure, maintain or enforce patents or other appropriate protections for our intellectual property; and cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers’ information technology systems or business operations disruptions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Company’s filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. The Company qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations:

Joseph Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870



