Prairie Operating Co. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

  • Total Revenue of $77.7 million, an increase of approximately 15% quarter-over-quarter
  • Net Income of $1.3 million
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA of $56.3 million, an increase of over 45% quarter-over-quarter
  • Approximately 10% increase in quarterly production to a total of 23,029 Boe/d per day (52% oil / 72% liquids)
  • Current production rate of approximately 27,000 net Boe/d per day

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the “Company,” “Prairie,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) – an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) resources in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin – today announced its financial and operational results through and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

RECENT KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Record total production of 23,029 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (approximately 52% oil), an increase of approximately 10% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Current production rate as of today of approximately 27,000 net Boe/d per day, reflecting the successful execution of our development program.
  • Expanded hedging program, securing favorable commodity pricing through 2028.
  • Completed transition services period following acquisition of assets from Bayswater Exploration & Production.
  • Closed two complementary bolt-on acquisitions, which added approximately 11 net drilling locations and 3,400 net acres.

From Edward Kovalik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

“The third quarter represented another major step forward for Prairie as we continue to execute across all areas of our business,” said Edward Kovalik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With the Bayswater transition now complete, Prairie has assumed full operational control and is focused on expanding its DJ Basin footprint.”

“Looking ahead, our strategy remains clear and disciplined. We’re focused on building long-term shareholder value through a combination of high-return organic development, continued operational optimization, and selective, accretive acquisitions. I want to personally thank the entire Prairie team for their dedication, hard work, and professionalism. The progress we’ve made this year has set the stage for continued momentum into 2026 and beyond.”

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY

  • Revenue of $77.7 million, driven by realized prices (excluding hedges) of $58.70 per barrel for oil, $12.27 per barrel for NGLs, and $2.15 per thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) for natural gas.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $22.5 million, or $0.44 basic loss per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $56.3 million, an increase of over 45% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Capital expenditure incurred of $69.6 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $57.7 million. 

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure, refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this press release.

Operations Update

Operationally, the third quarter marked another significant step forward for Prairie as the Company completed the transition period following the Bayswater acquisition and assumed full operational control of those assets.

As of today, Prairie’s current production rate stands at approximately 27,000 net Boe/d, reflecting the combined impact of its legacy operations, the Bayswater assets, and new wells brought online during the quarter.

On the development front, flowback operations are now completed on seven new wells on our Noble pad, and completion activities are being finalized on six newly drilled wells at the Simpson pad. The Noble pad is now fully on-line with the Simpson pad expected to be fully online in the fourth quarter.

At the Rusch pad, drilling, completions, and drill-out operations for 11 wells have been finalized and turned to sales. These wells target multiple horizons across the Niobrara A, B, and C zones, as well as the Codell formation, and are expected to meaningfully contribute to production growth through the remainder of 2025.

In addition, Prairie successfully completed and turned to sales nine wells on the Opal Coalbank pad that were acquired as drilled and uncompleted (“DUC”) locations in the Bayswater transaction. Initial results have exceeded expectations, with an average IP30 of approximately 525 Boe/d per well (two-stream, gross).

Beyond new drilling, Prairie remains focused on optimizing its existing asset base. The Company has launched a robust workover program targeting 32 wells across the third and fourth quarters, with 31 workovers completed to date, including 18 during the third quarter. Additionally, Prairie has installed plungers across 183 wells, resulting in an average oil production increase of 12.6% per well. These optimization initiatives – along with ongoing improvements to gas-lift systems and pad efficiencies – underscore Prairie’s commitment to maximizing per-well productivity and overall capital efficiency.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Key Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended 
(In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2025 
Total revenues $77,721 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(22,508)
Loss per share – basic & diluted $(0.44)
Adjusted EBITDA $56,315 
Capital expenditures $69,582 


Revenue and Production

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $77.7 million, $64.9 million related to oil. Production for the third quarter of 2025 was 23,029 Boe/d and was comprised of approximately 52% oil (approximately 72% liquids).

  Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2025		 
Revenues (in thousands)   
Oil revenue $64,906 
Natural gas revenue  7,571 
NGL revenue  5,244 
Total revenues $77,721 
     
Production:    
Oil (MBbls)  1,106 
Natural gas (MMcf)  3,513 
NGL (MBbls)  428 
Total production (MBoe)  2,120 
     
Average sales volumes per day (Boe/d)  23,029 
     
Average realized price (excluding effects of derivatives):    
Oil (per MBbl) $58.70 
Natural gas (per MMcf) $2.15 
NGL (per MBbl) $12.27 
Average realized price (per MBoe) $36.68 
     
Average realized price (including effects of derivatives):    
Oil (per MBbl) $61.39 
Natural gas (per MMcf) $3.68 
NGL (per MBbl) $11.56 
Average price (per MBoe) $40.47 
     
Average NYMEX prices:    
WTI (per MBbl) $65.78 
Henry Hub (per MMBtu) $3.03 


Operating Costs 

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2025		 
Lease operating expenses $15,371 
Lease operating expenses per Boe $7.25 
     
Transportation and processing $2,200 
Transportation and processing per Boe $1.04 
     
Ad valorem and production taxes $4,676 
Ad valorem and production taxes per Boe $2.21 
     
General and administrative expenses $12,273 
General and administrative expenses per Boe $5.79 


Acquisitions and Capital Expenditures

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025		 
Cash paid for Bayswater asset purchase $467,461 
Cash paid for Edge asset purchase $12,709 
Capital expenditures – cash $126,184 
Leasehold purchases $3,015 


LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of September 30, 2025, we had approximately $68.6 million of liquidity, consisting of $58.0 million of borrowings available under our Credit Facility and $10.6 million in unrestricted cash. As of September 30, 2025, the Credit Facility had a borrowing base of $475.0 million and aggregate elected commitments of $475.0 million.        

2025 UPDATED GUIDANCE

Prairie re-affirms full year guidance for 2025:

  • Average Daily Production: 24,000 – 26,000 Boe/d.
  • Capital Expenditures (Capex): $260.0 million - $280.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1): Expected to range between $240.0 million and $260.0 million.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure, refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this press release.

The 2025 full-year guidance includes production, revenue, and related expenses attributable to the assets acquired from Bayswater from January 1, 2025 through March 26, 2025, the closing date of the acquisition and is based on an active hedging program and a commodity price deck of $60.00 – $64.00 per Bbl for oil and $4.00 per Mcf for gas.

Commodity Hedges

The following table reflects contracted volumes and weighted average prices we will receive under the terms of our derivative contracts as of September 30, 2025:

  Settling
October 1, 2025
through
December 31, 2025		  Settling
January 1, 2026
through
December 31, 2026		  Settling
January 1, 2027
through
December 31, 2027		  Settling
January 1, 2028
through
December 31, 2028		 
             
Crude Oil Swaps:            
Notional volume (Bbls)  717,598   2,241,616   1,592,503   471,907 
Weighted average price ($/Bbl) $67.85  $64.42  $64.16  $63.47 
Natural Gas Swaps:                
Notional volume (MMBtus)  3,017,447   11,413,134   9,874,626   4,406,357 
Weighted average price ($/MMBtu) $4.33  $4.08  $4.07  $4.00 
Ethane Swaps:                
Notional volume (Bbls)  85,845   288,956   232,375   51,809 
Weighted average price ($/Bbl) $11.91  $11.54  $11.05  $11.28 
Propane Swaps:                
Notional volume (Bbls)  149,550   509,724   417,744   94,220 
Weighted average price ($/Bbl) $28.74  $26.36  $26.51  $26.00 
Iso Butane Swaps:                
Notional volume (Bbls)  18,772   63,185   50,812   11,328 
Weighted average price ($/Bbl) $35.62  $33.92  $30.22  $29.63 
Normal Butane Swaps:                
Notional volume (Bbls)  51,933   174,809   140,580   31,343 
Weighted average price ($/Bbl) $38.32  $35.24  $31.37  $30.37 
Pentane Plus Swaps:                
Notional volume (Bbls)  38,716   130,321   104,802   23,366 
Weighted average price ($/Bbl) $46.17  $53.05  $52.40  $52.49 
                 

In October and November 2025, we executed a portfolio of hedges to maintain the hedging requirement under our Amended & Restated Credit Agreement. These hedges secured prices of $60.45 per barrel through the rest of 2025, $60.02 per barrel in 2026 and 2027, and $60.62 per barrel through the fourth quarter of 2028, and $4.07 per MMBtu through 2027.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains Adjusted EBITDA which is a financial measure not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate the performance of our business, make operational decisions, and assess our ability to generate cashflows. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with helpful information to better understand the underlying performance trends of our business, facilitate period-to-period comparisons, and assess the company’s operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA is derived from net income (loss) from continuing operations and is adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation, depletion, and amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations, non-cash stock-based compensation, interest expense (income), net, non-cash loss on adjustment to fair value – embedded derivatives, debt, and warrants, loss on debt issuance, unrealized gain on derivatives, and litigation settlement expense all as applicable. We adjust net income (loss) from continuing operations for the items listed above to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially between periods and companies within our industry depending upon accounting methods, book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, including that it excludes certain items that affect our reported financial results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income calculated in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Additionally, our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table presents the reconciliation of Net income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025(1)  2024 
  (In thousands) 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $1,287  $(11,424) $34,353  $(28,975)
Adjustments:                
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization  16,037      30,353    
Accretion of asset retirement obligations  76      147    
Non-cash stock-based compensation  4,123   1,511   7,908   5,836 
Interest expense (income), net  8,613   (432)  18,952   108 
Non-cash loss on adjustment to fair value – embedded derivatives, debt, and warrants(2)  25,914      30,451    
Loss on debt issuance(3)     3,039      3,039 
Unrealized gain on derivatives  (962)     (24,052)   
Non-recurring litigation settlement expense  1,227      1,406    
Income tax expense            
Adjusted EBITDA $56,315  $(7,304) $99,518  $(19,992)
 
(1) Net income (loss) from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes revenue and related expenses attributable to the assets acquired from Bayswater beginning on March 26, 2025, the closing date of the acquisition, through September 30, 2025.
(2) Reflects the changes in the fair values of the financial instruments for which we’ve elected to value at fair value on a recurring basis.
(3) Reflects the loss recognized for the issuance of the Subordinated Note and the Subordinated Note Warrants in the third quarter of 2024.


The following table presents the reconciliation of our expected full year 2025 Net income to our expected full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA:

  Full-year 2025 Guidance Range 
  (In millions) 
Net income reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA:      
Net income $192  $202 
Adjustments:        
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization  32   35 
Accretion of asset retirement obligations  2   2 
Non-cash stock-based compensation  15   20 
Interest expense, net  20   25 
Non-cash loss on adjustment to fair value – embedded derivatives, debt, and warrants(1)  5   5 
Unrealized gain on derivatives  (26)  (29)
Income tax expense      
Adjusted EBITDA $240  $260 
         
(1) Reflects the changes in the fair values of the financial instruments for which we’ve elected to value at fair value on a recurring basis.
 

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

The information included in this press release and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future financial performance, business strategies, expansion plans, future results of operations, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “project” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks are not exhaustive. Other sections of this press release could include additional factors that could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors nor can we assess the effects of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Our Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), filings are available publicly on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Regulation FD Disclosure

The Company announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and the investor relations section of its website at www.prairieopco.com.

In addition to these traditional channels, the Company also uses its official social media accounts as a means of disclosing information about Prairie and its business, and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The Company’s official social media accounts currently include @PrairieOpCo on X (formerly Twitter) and linkedin.com/company/prairie-operating-co on LinkedIn. Information the Company posts through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors, the media, and others interested in the Company should monitor these accounts in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company may update the list of official social media accounts from time to time, and any such updates will be posted on the investor relations section of its website.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation.

More information about the Company can be found at www.prairieopco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Wobbe Ploegsma

info@prairieopco.com

832-274-3449

Prairie Operating Co. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)
 
  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $10,640  $5,192 
Accounts receivable:        
Oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue  48,716   3,024 
Joint interest and other  24,130   9,275 
Acquisition receivable  17,452    
Derivative assets  13,134    
Inventory  4,890   5 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,015   312 
Note receivable     494 
Total current assets  120,977   18,302 
         
Property and equipment:        
Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method of accounting including $75,816 and $70,462 excluded from amortization as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  806,955   134,953 
Other  20,881   94 
Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization  (30,780)  (427)
Total property and equipment, net  797,056   134,620 
Derivative assets  6,523    
Debt issuance costs, net  13,495   1,731 
Operating lease assets  1,604   1,323 
Other non–current assets  133   578 
Total assets $939,788  $156,554 
         
Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity, and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $81,952  $38,225 
Ad valorem and production taxes payable  27,128   7,094 
Oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue payable  35,181   2,366 
Senior convertible note, at fair value     12,555 
Derivative liabilities     2,446 
Operating lease liabilities  749   323 
Total current liabilities  145,010   63,009 
         
Long–term liabilities:        
Credit facility  417,000   28,000 
Subordinated note – related party  1,458   4,609 
Subordinated note warrants, at fair value – related party  300   4,159 
Series F convertible preferred stock embedded derivatives, at fair value  11,596    
Series F convertible preferred stock warrants, at fair value  62,776    
SEPA, at fair value     790 
Derivative liabilities     1,949 
Ad valorem and production taxes payable  15,720    
Oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue payable  20,869    
Asset retirement obligation  3,185   227 
Operating lease liabilities  989   1,043 
Other long-term liabilities  361    
Total long–term liabilities  534,254   40,777 
Total liabilities  679,264   103,786 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Mezzanine equity:        
Series F convertible preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 129,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  158,687    
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Series D convertible preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, and 5,982 and 14,457 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively      
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, and 54,012,410 and 23,045,209 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  540   230 
Treasury stock, at cost; 63,337 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  (442)   
Additional paid–in capital  187,152   172,304 
Accumulated deficit  (85,413)  (119,766)
Total stockholders’ equity  101,837   52,768 
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $939,788  $156,554 
         


Prairie Operating Co. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenues:            
Crude oil sales $64,906  $  $133,635  $ 
Natural gas sales  7,571      14,105    
NGL sales  5,244      10,898    
Total revenues  77,721      158,638    
                 
Operating expenses:                
Lease operating expenses  15,371      28,732    
Transportation and processing expenses  2,200      4,567    
Ad valorem and production taxes  4,676      12,049    
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization  16,037      30,353    
Accretion of asset retirement obligation  76      147    
Exploration expenses  40   25   785   524 
General and administrative expenses  12,273   8,790   34,268   24,905 
Total operating expenses  50,673   8,815   110,901   25,429 
Income (loss) from operations  27,048   (8,815)  47,737   (25,429)
                 
Other (expenses) income:                
Interest expense  (9,039)     (19,541)   
Realized gain on derivatives  8,012      12,175    
Unrealized gain on derivatives  962      24,052    
Loss on adjustment to fair value – embedded derivatives, debt, and warrants  (25,914)     (30,451)   
Loss on issuance of debt     (3,039)     (3,039)
Interest income and other  218   430   381   538 
Total other expenses  (25,761)  (2,609)  (13,384)  (2,501)
                 
Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes  1,287   (11,424)  34,353   (27,930)
Provision for income taxes            
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  1,287   (11,424)  34,353   (27,930)
                 
Discontinued operations                
Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes           (1,045)
Net loss from discontinued operations           (1,045)
Net income (loss) attributable to Prairie Operating Co.  1,287   (11,424)  34,353   (28,975)
Series F preferred stock declared dividends  (4,252)     (7,540)   
Series F preferred stock undeclared dividends  443      (1,204)   
Remeasurement of Series F preferred stock  (19,986)     (93,087)   
Net loss attributable to Prairie Operating Co. common stockholders $(22,508) $(11,424) $(67,478) $(28,975)
                 
Loss per common share                
Basic and diluted loss per share $(0.44) $(0.68) $(1.66) $(2.24)
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic and diluted  50,624,457   16,770,372   40,582,092   12,938,342 
                 


Prairie Operating Co. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
    
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $34,353  $(27,930)
Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Stock–based compensation  7,845   5,835 
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization  30,353    
Unrealized gain on derivatives  (24,052)   
Loss on adjustment to fair value – embedded derivatives, debt, and warrants  30,451    
Non-cash SEPA commitment fee     600 
Loss on issuance of debt     3,039 
Amortization and expensing of deferred financing costs  3,902    
Accretion of asset retirement obligation  147    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (54,162)   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (1,703)  (96)
Inventory  (4,885)   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  23,710   12,453 
Ad valorem and production taxes payable  8,627    
Oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue payable  12,902    
Other assets and liabilities  (104)  (19)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities  67,384   (6,118)
Net cash provided by discontinued operations     460 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  67,384   (5,658)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Cash paid for Bayswater asset purchase  (467,461)   
Cash paid for other asset purchases  (12,709)   
Deposit for Nickel Road asset purchase     (9,000)
Return of Nickel Road asset purchase deposit     3,000 
Transaction expenses paid related to Nickel Road asset purchase     (120)
Deposit on other oil and natural gas properties purchase     (382)
Development of oil and natural gas properties  (126,184)  (8,732)
Cash paid for leasehold property purchases  (3,015)   
Cash received from payment on note receivable related to sale of cryptocurrency miners  833   252 
Cash received from sale of cryptocurrency miners     1,000 
Net cash used in investing activities  (608,536)  (13,982)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from the issuance of Common Stock  43,817   15,000 
Financing costs associated with issuance of Common Stock  (3,603)  (4,884)
Proceeds from the issuance of Series F Preferred Stock  148,250    
Financing costs associated with the issuance of Series F Preferred Stock  (12,171)   
Borrowings on the Credit Facility  389,000    
Debt issuance costs associated with the Credit Facility  (15,670)   
Payments of the Subordinated Note – related party  (3,214)   
Proceeds from option exercise  633    
Treasury stock repurchased  (442)   
Proceeds from the exercise of Series D and E Preferred Stock warrants     33,539 
Proceeds from the issuance of the Subordinated Promissory Note – related party     3,000 
Net cash provided by financing activities  546,600   46,655 
         
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  5,448   27,015 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period  5,192   13,037 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $10,640  $40,052 
         

Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information

The following table presents non–cash investing and financing activities for the periods presented:

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
  (In thousands) 
Non–cash investing activities:      
Increase in capital expenditure accruals and accounts payable $13,019  $4,718 
Equipment purchased in exchange for note payable $560  $ 
Bayswater transaction costs included in accrued liabilities $6,035  $ 
Additions to asset retirement obligation $483  $ 
         
Non–cash financing activities:        
Common Stock issued to Bayswater as part of Bayswater Acquisition purchase price(1) $16,000  $ 
Common Stock issuance costs included in accrued liabilities(2) $254  $ 
Common Stock issued for SEPA commitment fee(3) $  $600 
Common Stock issued upon conversion of Senior Convertible Note(4) $18,164  $ 
Common Stock issued upon conversion of Series D Preferred Stock $8,475  $6,170 
Common Stock issued upon conversion of Series E Preferred Stock $  $20,000 
Common Stock issued upon conversion of Series F Preferred Stock $27,148  $ 
Common Stock issued for Series F Preferred Stock dividends(5) $7,540  $ 
Proceeds from Senior Convertible Note issuance not yet received, net of original issuance discount(6) $  $14,250 
Proceeds from Subordinated Note issuance not yet received – related party(6) $  $2,000 
 
(1) The Company issued approximately 3.7 million shares of Common Stock to Bayswater as part of the Bayswater Purchase Price.
(2) Relates to the Common Stock issued to partially fund the Bayswater Acquisition.
(3) Pursuant to the SEPA, the Company issued 100,000 shares to YA II PN, LTD., a Cayman Islands exempt limited company (“Yorkville”) as a commitment fee.
(4) During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Yorkville, converted the remaining $11.3 million of the initial $15.0 million convertible promissory note (the “Senior Convertible Note”) in exchange for 2.1 million shares of Common Stock.
(5) The Company elected to issue shares of Common Stock for the Series F Preferred Dividend payable on June 1 and September 1, 2025
(6) Proceeds from the issuance of the Senior Convertible Note and the Subordinated Note were not received until October 1, 2024. Therefore, the Company recorded the unreceived proceeds as Financing receivables as of September 30, 2024.
 

