Ardent Health, Inc. INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (ARDT)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ARDT). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On November 12, 2025, Ardent issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. In connection with that release, the Company disclosed that it recorded a $43 million reduction in revenue due to a change in accounting estimates regarding the collectability of accounts receivable. Ardent also revealed a $54 million increase to its professional liability reserves related to claims arising in New Mexico. On this news, the price of Ardent shares declined by $4.75 per share, or approximately 33.8%, from $14.05 per share on November 12, 2025 to close at $9.30 on November 13, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

