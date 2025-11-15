Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) Honours 2025 Shared Prosperity Award Recipients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase ( IPSS ) celebrated outstanding leadership, partnership, and community impact on Thursday, November 13, as part of its sixth annual gathering in Vancouver. This year, IPSS launched their inaugural Shared Prosperity Awards, representing the strength, innovation, and determination driving Indigenous economic advancement across British Columbia and Canada.

Each honouree was presented with a hand-carved paddle crafted by Kwakwaka’wakw artist Ross Henderson. The paddle symbolizes guidance, leadership, and a collective journey toward prosperity.

2025 IPSS Shared Prosperity Award Recipients

Indigenous Business Leader of the Year – Crystal Smith, former elected Chief Councillor of the Haisla Nation



Honouring an exceptional Indigenous entrepreneur or business executive whose leadership and vision advance sustainable economic growth.

Excellence in Indigenous-Corporate Partnership – Karen Ogen, CEO, First Nations Natural Gas Alliance



Celebrating a successful and values-driven partnership founded on respect, innovation, and measurable outcomes.

Rising Indigenous Leader of the Year – Jennifer Taback, CEO, Design de Plume



Recognizing an emerging leader driving positive impact in business, governance, or community development.

Champion for Indigenous Reconciliation – Glyn Lewis, CEO, Renewal Development



Honouring a non-Indigenous ally with an unwavering commitment to reconciliation and inclusive economic participation.

Community Innovation and Impact Award – Elaine Alec, founder, Naqsmist Storytellers



Presented to an Indigenous-led initiative delivering meaningful, measurable change in community life.

Indigenous Youth Champion of the Year – Katisha Paul, Union of BC Indian Chiefs Youth Representative



Celebrating a young leader under 30 who is inspiring change and modelling courageous leadership for the next generation.

Excellence in Procurement or Supply Chain Partnership – Dallas Smith, founder, president & CEO, of the Nanwakolas Council



Recognizing leadership advancing access and opportunity for Indigenous businesses through procurement and supply-chain partnerships.

Lifetime Achievement for Indigenous Economic Advancement – MP Ellis Ross



Honouring a lifetime of service, leadership, and transformative advocacy for Indigenous economic development.

“These award recipients are shaping a future defined by partnership, prosperity, and shared purpose,” said Stewart Muir, founder, Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase. “Their work is a reminder of how much strength we draw from one another when we commit to collaboration.”

Media Assets: IPSS Shared Prosperity Awards

Photo 1

Crystal Smith receiving a carved paddle from Stewart Muir, founder, Indigenous Partnership Success Showcase (IPSS) at the Gathering: Reconciliation in Action program during the sixth annual Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase.

Photo 2

Dallas Smith receiving a carved paddle from Lana Eagle, award presenter, during the IPSS Awards on November 13, 2025.

Photo 3

Dallas Smith featuring his IPSS Shared Prosperity Award paddle on the main stage.

Photo 4

Elaine Alec, receiving a carved paddle from Lana Eagle, award presenter, during the IPSS Shared Prosperity Awards gala dinner on November 13, 2025.

Photo 5

Glyn Lewis, receiving a carved paddle from Lana Eagle, award presenter, during the IPSS Shared Prosperity Awards gala dinner on November 13, 2025.

Photo 6

A close-up display of the hand-carved paddles by Kwakwaka’wakw artist Ross Henderson displayed at the inaugural IPSS Shared Prosperity Award gala dinner on November 13, 2025.

Photo 7

Jennifer Taback, receiving a carved paddle from Lana Eagle, award presenter, during the IPSS Shared Prosperity Awards gala dinner on November 13, 2025.

Photo 8

Karen Ogen, receiving a carved paddle from Lana Eagle, award presenter, during the IPSS Shared Prosperity Awards gala dinner on November 13, 2025.

Photo 9

Katisha Paul, receiving a carved paddle from Lana Eagle, award presenter, during the IPSS Shared Prosperity Awards gala dinner on November 13, 2025.

Photo 10

Stewart Muir, IPSS founder, presenting a carved paddle to Award winner MP Ellis Ross during the Gathering: Reconciliation in Action program at the sixth annual Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase.

About Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase:

The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) is a leading platform for celebrating Indigenous success, fostering partnerships and promoting sustainable development. The annual event brings together a diverse range of participants to connect, learn and draw inspiration from the accomplishments of Indigenous communities in Canada.

About Resource Works Society:

The Resource Works Society communicates with British Columbians about the importance of the province’s resource sectors to their personal well-being. It demonstrates how responsible development of British Columbia’s resources creates jobs and incomes throughout the province, both directly and indirectly, while maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

