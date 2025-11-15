BAX INVESTORS: Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf of Baxter International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Baxter International, Inc. (“Baxter” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BAX) investors of the December 15, 2025 deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Baxter securities between February 23, 2022 through July 30, 2025 (“the Class Period”).



The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (i) the Novum LVP suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (ii) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (iii) Baxter’s attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; and (iv) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps.

On April 7, 2025, safety concerns regarding Baxter’s Novum IQ Large Volume Pump (“Novum LVP”), a device used for the delivery of intravenous fluids that carry medications, blood products, and nutrients to patients, began to surface after a Missouri news outlet reported serious safety issues relating to inaccurate infusion with the Novum LVPs based on information from a whistleblower. Just weeks after the whistleblower report, on April 24, 2025, Baxter sent customers a warning letter about potential underinfusion risks associated with the Novum LVP, disclosing only one serious injury linked to this issue. Then, on July 14, 2025, Baxter issued a second warning letter reiterating the underinfusion risks and adding the risk of overinfusion with the Novum LVP. The letter also revealed that Baxter had received 79 reports of serious injury and two reports of patient deaths related to the Novum LVP. Finally, on July 31, 2025, the Company announced that it had decided to “voluntarily and temporarily pause shipments and planned installations of the Novum LVP” and that the Company was “unable to currently commit to an exact timing for resuming shipment and installation for Novum LVPs.” On this news, the price of Baxter shares declined by $6.29 per share, or approximately 22.4%, from $28.05 per share on July 30, 2025, to close at $21.76 on July 31, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

