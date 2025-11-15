Protecting Life in the Clouds: Beyond ONE and Rainforest Concern Safeguard Critical Ecuadorian Ecosystem with New Partnership



MEXICO CITY, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A critical cloud forest ecosystem is gaining a vital lifeline in the heart of the Ecuadorian Andes. Global digital services aggregator, Beyond ONE , is expanding its partnership with Rainforest Concern to protect over 422 hectares of the Neblina Cloud Forest Reserve.

Partnering with charity Rainforest Concern, they continue supporting the protection and management of more than 422 hectares of Ecuador’s Neblina Cloud Forest Reserve, a critical ecosystem for biodiversity in the Andes. This initiative is part of Beyond ONE’s long-term vision to integrate environmental and social impact into its growth in key Latin American markets, including Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.

Seeing Early Signs of Success

Beyond ONE emphasizes how this fragile, high-altitude sanctuary is more than just land; it is a critical biodiversity hotspot in the Andes, serving as the only known home for unique and endangered species. This partnership translates into direct, essential support on the ground. For instance, its funding empowers local forest guards, the true guardians of this land, by providing the resources they need to patrol and safeguard the reserve daily. It also helps fund advanced monitoring projects that ensure a future for this critical ecosystem.

Aside from these, the partnership has already seen its tangible benefits. One of the celebrated moments was the first-ever sighting of the elusive mountain paca in the reserve, a species that has been declining across the Andean highlands. This discovery highlights the vital importance of the reserve's protected status. Ongoing records of puma and Andean bear populations are considered indicators of ecosystem health.

Perhaps the most heartwarming recent success is the clear evidence of breeding Andean bears, a powerful sign of a flourishing environment, captured in camera trap images of a protective mother and her cub. Continued research into the endangered black-and-chestnut eagle also takes place, involving local community members in nest monitoring and awareness programs.

“Beyond ONE’s contribution has allowed us to strengthen our conservation work and expand the areas under protection in Neblina,” shares Peter Bennet, Executive Director of Rainforest Concern. “Their support shows that technology companies can also lead the way in safeguarding biodiversity and empowering local communities.”

Beyond ONE’s Long-Term Commitment to LATAM

Beyond ONE operates across Latin America with brands such as Virgin Mobile LATAM and Virgin Connect, bringing millions of people closer to affordable and human-centric digital services. Its sustainability strategy in the region is rooted in creating lasting positive impact, going beyond carbon neutrality to directly support conservation and community-led initiatives.

“Our investment in the Neblina Cloud Forest Reserve is another step in demonstrating our responsibility to the region,” mentions Ella Fordham, Group Chief People Officer at Beyond ONE. “This is what it means to disrupt for good: Our long-term future in Latin America is intrinsically linked to the health of its environment and the empowerment of its people.”

