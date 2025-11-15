Mantiqueira USA Announces Acquisition of Hickman’s Egg Ranch, Marking U.S. Expansion

GREELEY, Colo., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mantiqueira USA (MTQ USA) today announced it has entered a binding agreement to acquire Hickman’s Egg Ranch, a leading egg producer based in the Mountain and West Coast regions and ranked among the top 20 egg companies in the United States. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in MTQ USA’s launch and its long-term strategy to build a strong, scalable presence in the U.S. egg market.

MTQ USA operates as a joint venture between the Pinto Family, founders of Mantiqueira, and JBS N.V. (NYSE: JBS), one of the world’s leading food companies.

“Expanding into the United States has long been a vision for our family, and taking this step through the acquisition of Hickman’s makes this moment especially meaningful,” said Leandro Pinto, Founder of Mantiqueira. “Hickman’s is a respected leader with a legacy of quality and service. Combining their deep industry expertise with our global experience positions MTQ USA for long-term success.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, pending customary closing conditions. Murilo Scarpa Pinto serves as President of MTQ USA.

“Launching MTQ USA through this acquisition creates a strong foundation built on complementary strengths,” said Murilo Scarpa Pinto, President, MTQ USA. “Hickman’s heritage, quality, and customer relationships—paired with global experience, resources and scale—give us the ability to provide exceptional service and grow with purpose. We are committed to honoring Hickman’s legacy while driving new opportunities for our customers and team members.”

Wesley Batista Filho, JBS USA CEO, emphasized the strategic importance of this move in the U.S. protein landscape.

“This acquisition is an important milestone for JBS in the United States, expanding our presence into a new and complementary protein category,” said Wesley Batista Filho, CEO, JBS USA. “By partnering with the Pinto Family through MTQ USA, we are creating strong synergies that will enhance collaboration, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation. Hickman’s brings decades of experience and credibility in the American egg industry, and together we see significant opportunity to deliver more value to customers across the country.”

The acquisition of Hickman’s represents MTQ USA’s formal entry into the U.S. market and reinforces the company’s commitment to collaboration, diversification, and meeting evolving customer needs.

“Our family has spent generations building a company rooted in excellence and integrity,” said Glenn Hickman, President & CEO, Hickman’s Egg Ranch. “We are confident that this transition will bring even greater opportunities to our customers, employees and partners.”

Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal counsel to Hickman’s Egg Ranch, Inc. for this transaction.

About MTQ USA

MTQ USA is a newly formed egg production and distribution company created through a joint venture between the Pinto Family—founders of South America’s largest egg producer and No. 10 egg company in the world, Mantiqueira—and JBS N.V., one of the world’s leading food companies. Headquartered in Greeley, Colo., MTQ USA leverages global expertise, operational scale, and deep industry knowledge to deliver high-quality egg products to customers nationwide. The company is committed to responsible operations, long-term growth, and building a best-in-class platform in the U.S. egg industry.

