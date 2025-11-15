New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears 99% Phase 6 Allocation as V1 Launch Approaches

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering one of its most decisive moments of 2025. The project’s presale has moved at a steady pace since the start of the year, but interest has surged as the team prepares for the V1 protocol release on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. With the window for Phase 6 nearly closed and the allocation approaching 99%, the project is drawing increased attention from the wider DeFi crypto community.

Mutuum Finance’s Mission and Growing Support

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum. The aim is to create a transparent environment where users can supply assets, earn interest and borrow through smart-contract systems. By focusing on efficient on-chain transactions, the project seeks to offer a simpler and more secure alternative to traditional credit markets.

The strong traction seen across 2025 reflects the response to this idea. The presale has now raised $18.7 million, showing continuous inflows from users who want to position themselves before the protocol’s launch. The community has also expanded quickly, surpassing 18,000 holders and forming a broad base of early supporters. This growth has helped establish Mutuum Finance as one of the more active new crypto launches in the DeFi sector this year.

The presale began in early 2025 with a MUTM token price of $0.01. Since then, it has climbed to $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a 250% increase from the first stage. This gradual rise reflects the structured nature of the presale, where each stage has a fixed price and a fixed supply. As demand increases, stages sell out faster and prices rise to the next tier.

Phase 6 has now reached 99% allocation, making it one of the fastest rounds of the year. Activity has intensified in recent days as remaining supply becomes scarce. This has added a sense of urgency to the current stage, as the next price step is expected to take place once Phase 6 fully closes.

Supply Structure and Token Distribution

MUTM has a total supply of 4 billion tokens. From this amount, 45.5%—equal to about 1.82 billion tokens—is allocated to the presale. This allocation structure gives early users broad access while still maintaining enough supply for future liquidity, development support and ecosystem needs.

So far, the presale has distributed 800 million tokens, another sign of strong support through each stage. With Phase 6 almost complete, the remaining allocations are becoming limited. This tightening supply is one of the main reasons attention has increased as V1 approaches.

Mutuum Finance has also introduced a major accessibility upgrade. Buyers can now purchase MUTM directly with a card, and there are no purchase limits. This change has made it easier for new participants to enter the presale without relying on swaps or specific on-chain tools.

Development Progress and Confirmed V1 Release

The upcoming launch of Mutuum Finance’s V1 protocol is one of the main reasons interest has accelerated. The team confirmed the release timeline through its official announcement on X , stating that V1 will arrive on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

The first version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens and the liquidator bot. These systems form the core of the lending and borrowing process. The liquidity pool allows users to supply assets, while mtTokens represent a user’s share and grow automatically as interest accumulates. Debt tokens track borrowing positions, and the liquidator bot manages risky loans to keep the system secure.

This clear set of features signals that development is moving forward at a steady pace. For many early supporters, a confirmed launch timeline is an important sign of commitment and progress. It adds confidence that the presale funds are backing real development rather than long roadmaps with no near-term delivery.

Roadmap Phase 2 and Continued Expansion

Mutuum Finance is currently advancing through Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on completing the core codebase, refining the interface, testing system logic and preparing the protocol for the testnet rollout. This phase also includes the setup of risk parameters and tools that will be used by the community once lending activity begins.

As Phase 2 moves forward, expectations around V1 continue to rise. Many investors look at the combination of daily engagement, rapid presale progress and confirmed testnet development as signals of an active project transitioning from planning to execution.

Security Measures and Reliability Work

Security remains a priority. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK review and achieved a 90/100 Token Scan score, which stands out for a project approaching its first public version. This early score shows that the code has undergone professional review, something that many new crypto projects lack during the initial development period.

The team has also launched a $50,000 bug bounty, giving security researchers an incentive to help identify any issues before the protocol moves from testnet to mainnet. This adds an extra layer of reliability for long-term users who want assurance that the system is being monitored from multiple angles.

The combination of shrinking supply, clear technical progress and increasing community activity has created strong momentum for Mutuum Finance. With Phase 6 at 99% allocation, the presale is now entering its most critical period. Investors tracking emerging opportunities in the DeFi crypto space are watching closely as V1 development moves closer to release and the presale approaches its final stages.

Mutuum Finance has positioned itself as a new top crypto project with visible progress, transparent development updates and growing adoption. As the window for Phase 6 closes, attention continues to build around what comes next.