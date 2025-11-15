Vnzymes Opens New European Office in Frankfurt to Accelerate Innovation in Animal Nutrition and Sustainable Agriculture

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vnzymes, the new brand and European subsidiary of VTR Biotech Group, today officially announced the grand opening of its office in Frankfurt, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion. The move underscores Vnzymes’ commitment to driving innovation in animal nutrition, industrial enzymes, and sustainable agriculture across Europe and beyond.

Founded on the strong foundation of VTR Biotech’s global resources and scientific expertise, Vnzymes deliver biosolutions that promote sustainability, efficiency, and responsibility. The Frankfurt office will serve as the hub for the company’s European operations, supporting research and development, technical services, and local market development tailored to regional needs.





For more than 30 years, VTR Biotech has been dedicated to its mission of ‘Bioscience Impact Tomorrow’, advancing the research, development, and application of enzyme preparations, biosynthetic products, and plant extracts,” said Cindy Chen, CEO of Vnzymes. “With the launch of Vnzymes in Europe, we are creating a platform that not only leverages our global expertise but also addresses local market requirements in animal nutrition and health, delivering real value to our partners, clients, and the communities we serve”.

Starting from Asia, VTR Biotech has established a global sales network across more than 60 countries and regions. Collaborating with research institutions and partners worldwide, the company has played a pivotal role in transforming animal nutrition, health, and sustainable agriculture through biotechnology.

The establishment of Vnzymes in Frankfurt represents a strategic step in VTR Biotech’s international growth. The European office will focus on accelerating innovation in animal nutrition and health, bio-agriculture, and plant extracts, providing sustainable and efficient biosolutions designed to benefit both humanity and the planet.

“As the global market evolves, true globalization is about more than expanding into new territories,” Dr Wang Yufeng, the senior technical director of Vnzymes added. “It’s about delivering meaningful innovations that meet local needs while maintaining a global perspective. Vnzymes is uniquely positioned to achieve this in Europe.”

Vnzymes’ core product portfolio includes xylanase and phytase enzymes, which enhance nutrient digestibility, improve phosphorus utilization, and support intestinal health and growth performance in livestock, as well as natural feed additives derived from Macleaya cordata, which boost feed intake, strengthen immunity, enhance antioxidant capacity, and promote sustainable and healthy animal production.

Media contact

Contact Name: Cindy Chen

Company Name: Vnzymes

Website: www.vnzymes.com

Email: info@vnzymes.com

