Watch Expert Bernard Gamache Helps Buyers Choose the Right Timepiece in HelloNation

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What kind of watch movement is right for you? In a HelloNation article , Bernard Gamache of Rallé Watches in Manchester, New Hampshire, breaks down the three primary types — mechanical movement, automatic movement, and quartz movement — and explains how each one shapes the wearer's experience, not just in terms of timekeeping, but in everyday connection and personal preference.

Gamache emphasizes that choosing a watch movement is not a purely technical decision. It's one that reflects how you move through life and what you value most in a timepiece. Whether you're drawn to the heritage of mechanical craftsmanship, the convenience of self-winding power, or the flawless precision of quartz, each option offers a unique way to interact with time.

A mechanical movement is the most traditional of the three and appeals to those who appreciate precision engineering and tactile rituals. These watches operate without batteries, relying instead on a mainspring wound by hand. Gamache describes this daily winding as a calming routine, a moment of intention in a fast-paced world. It’s a tribute to mechanical craftsmanship, often built with hundreds of delicate, interlocking parts. Wearing a mechanical watch is about more than function; it’s about carrying a miniature machine that’s been built with care, patience, and artistry.

For those who want the elegance of mechanical design without the need to wind daily, an automatic movement offers a fitting balance. These self-winding watches draw energy from your natural wrist motion, meaning the watch stays powered simply by being worn. Gamache compares it to a partnership between the wearer and the watch; your movement keeps it running, while its presence on your wrist reminds you of the continuous flow of time. An automatic movement provides the beauty of traditional engineering with modern ease.

By contrast, a quartz movement offers reliability and simplicity. Powered by a small battery and regulated by a vibrating quartz crystal, these watches are highly accurate and low-maintenance. Gamache notes that for people who value practicality, durability, and set-it-and-forget-it ease, a quartz movement may be the ideal choice. It’s consistent across climates and conditions, making it a dependable option for busy lifestyles or travel.

Gamache explains that understanding watch movement types is also about sensing how a watch feels. The sweeping motion of a second hand in a mechanical or automatic watch conveys fluidity and craftsmanship. The precise tick of a quartz watch offers a different, no-nonsense clarity. Even the sound or resistance of a winding crown or the weight of the case can influence how a watch connects with its owner.

There’s also an emotional component to consider. A watch built with a mechanical movement or automatic movement feels almost alive, fueled by gears, springs, and careful adjustment. It links the wearer to centuries of horological history. A quartz movement, meanwhile, provides assurance. It will run with near-perfect accuracy whether you’re wearing it daily or picking it up once a week. Each style fosters its own kind of attachment, shaped by the interaction between man, machine, and time.

Many collectors eventually explore all three. Gamache notes that seasoned watch owners often keep a rotation, perhaps a mechanical movement piece for formal occasions, an automatic movement for daily wear, and a quartz movement model for outdoor activities or travel. The diversity lets each watch serve a different purpose, both technically and stylistically.

The full article, What Kind of Watch Movement Do You Want? , provides a thoughtful overview of these core differences, helping readers make informed choices based on their lifestyle and appreciation for mechanical craftsmanship.

