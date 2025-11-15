Flooring Expert Mike Husby of Sioux Falls Shares Advice on Preparing Your Home for New Floors for HelloNation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can homeowners make sure their flooring installation lasts for years instead of showing problems within months? According to a HelloNation article, proper floor prep is the single most important factor in achieving a durable and visually consistent result. The piece featuring Flooring Expert Mike Husby of Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls explains how early steps like subfloor preparation, moisture testing, and environmental conditioning set the stage for success. Homeowners who follow these measures can help their new floors stay smooth, stable, and beautiful long after installation day. The full feature is available in a HelloNation article .

Flooring Expert Mike Husby emphasizes that every flooring installation begins long before the first plank, tile, or carpet roll touches the ground. The process starts with a full room clearing. Removing furniture, rugs, and trim creates an open, workable area for installers. Husby points out that even small traces of dust or leftover adhesive can interfere with bonding agents, causing gaps or uneven surfaces later. A clean, bare floor is the true foundation of any successful hardwood installation or vinyl flooring project.

After clearing the room, subfloor preparation becomes the next focus. The subfloor acts as the structural backbone for any flooring installation. Cracks, dips, or soft areas can quickly become visible flaws once new floors are laid. According to the HelloNation article, skilled installers often sand high spots or fill low areas to achieve evenness. If water damage or past leaks have compromised the surface, repairs must happen before installation. Proper subfloor preparation ensures stability, which directly affects both the performance and appearance of new flooring materials.

Another essential part of floor prep is moisture testing. Moisture trapped beneath surfaces can be one of the most destructive forces for flooring. The article explains that concrete slabs, especially in basements, often hold hidden humidity that can rise and damage vinyl flooring or warp hardwood installation layers. Installers use specialized meters to test these levels before beginning work. When high readings are detected, drying periods or a moisture barrier may be necessary to protect the flooring. In damp areas like bathrooms and laundry rooms, adding a vapor or moisture barrier underlayment significantly improves longevity.

Old flooring removal also requires care and patience. Husby advises homeowners to treat this phase as more than just demolition. Outdated vinyl or adhesive layers may need safe disposal, while leftover nails, tack strips, or staples should be fully cleared to prevent future issues. Once the old material is gone, installers can vacuum and inspect again to confirm that the subfloor is smooth and ready. Thorough cleanup at this stage ensures accurate floor leveling and consistent adhesion during installation.

Environmental conditions play a big role in floor prep as well. Many homeowners overlook acclimation, a process where materials adjust to the room’s humidity and temperature. Husby recommends leaving unopened boxes of wood or vinyl flooring in the space for at least two days before installation. This allows the material to expand naturally, preventing gaps, buckling, or cupping after installation. Maintaining steady indoor temperature and humidity during flooring installation also supports proper curing of adhesives, particularly in hardwood installation projects.

Details around the edges often separate professional-looking floors from amateur ones. The HelloNation article highlights that checking door heights, electrical outlets, and room transitions ahead of time prevents last-minute complications. Sometimes minor trimming of doors or the addition of transition strips between rooms is required. Planning for these adjustments ensures smoother installation flow and a cleaner final appearance.

For homes with radiant heating, additional attention is necessary. The expert notes that confirming safe temperature levels for each flooring type prevents long-term damage. Husby’s insight shows that these small checks make a big difference, especially when installing new floors over heat sources that affect moisture levels and expansion.

The final step before installation is clear communication between homeowners and contractors. Reviewing the layout, direction of planks, and pattern alignment ensures everyone shares the same vision. Husby notes that this simple discussion reduces onsite adjustments and speeds up installation. When the entire floor prep phase is executed correctly, the result is not only visually appealing but structurally sound.

The HelloNation article concludes by emphasizing that every flooring installation relies on a steady, dry, and level base. Skipping steps in subfloor preparation or ignoring moisture issues can lead to early wear or expensive repairs. Conversely, homeowners who take the time to plan and prepare see longer-lasting results and greater satisfaction. From hardwood installation to vinyl flooring, the principle remains the same: careful groundwork creates a solid finish.

In Sioux Falls, Flooring Expert Mike Husby and his team at Thornton Flooring have seen firsthand how preparation pays off. Their experience shows that strong results depend on patient planning and precise execution. When homeowners invest in proper floor leveling, moisture protection, and acclimation, they’re not just laying new floors—they’re building lasting comfort and value into their homes.

