My Policy Advocate Launches Nationwide to Help Americans Understand Their Insurance Policies with AI-Powered, Human-Centered Support

New York, NY, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Policy Advocate (MPA), a pioneering independent insurance support platform, has officially launched across all 50 states, offering a powerful new solution to one of the most persistent challenges in personal finance – understanding insurance. The service offers plain-language policy analysis, secure document management, 24/7 live support, and expert guidance, entirely free from insurer influence or sale commissions.

“Insurance isn’t the problem – knowledge is,” said Scott Krim, CEO of My Policy Advocate. “Most Americans are paying for insurance they don’t fully understand. When unexpected events happen, gaps in coverage can be devastating. Our mission is clarity, confidence, and independence – empowering people to finally understand their insurance before disaster strikes.”



Unlike traditional brokers or insurance comparison platforms, MPA is fully independent and funded solely by member subscriptions. It never shares data and never profits from any provider relationship. Instead, it acts as a dedicated consumer advocate, helping individuals, families, and small businesses navigate insurance with support. This results in a radically transparent platform for individuals to make smarter and safer decisions about their coverage.

Introducing Clara: MPA’s AI-Enhanced Insurance Expert

The platform leverages Clara, a proprietary AI-enhanced assistant that reads and interprets personal and commercial insurance documents. Clara can analyze uploaded documents and return a plain-language summary in minutes, highlighting key coverages, exclusions, potential risks, and confusing language for the user to review.

Clara is accessible anytime, via text or voice input, and is supervised by licensed insurance professionals across all 50 states. From homeowners and auto insurance to commercial liability policies, Clara is built to deliver clarity not jargon.

“Clara doesn’t replace human expertise, she enhances it,” explained Krim. “Our goal is to give members immediate, plain-English answers and the confidence to ask better questions, challenge assumptions, and avoid costly misunderstandings.”

Beyond Clara, MPA delivers a full-service advocacy experience designed to support members across the entire insurance lifecycle – from comparing policies to understanding renewals, navigating claims disputes, or simply organizing coverage details in one secure place. The platform combines cutting-edge AI with human expertise to create a modern, trustworthy solution in a system many Americans find confusing.

Key benefits of MPA membership include:

Unlimited AI Policy & Quote Analysis : Clara reviews an unlimited number of personal or business policies, identifying exclusions, risks, and confusing language in plain English, all under the supervision of licensed insurance professionals.

: Clara reviews an unlimited number of personal or business policies, identifying exclusions, risks, and confusing language in plain English, all under the supervision of licensed insurance professionals. Secure Policy Management : Members can store and organize all insurance documents in one encrypted digital dashboard, with automated renewal and payment alerts to help avoid missed deadlines or unwanted policy lapses.

: Members can store and organize all insurance documents in one encrypted digital dashboard, with automated renewal and payment alerts to help avoid missed deadlines or unwanted policy lapses. 24/7 Human Advocacy : My Policy Advocate provides around-the-clock access to live, knowledgeable support staff, ensuring every member can speak to a real person when they need assistance.

: My Policy Advocate provides around-the-clock access to live, knowledgeable support staff, ensuring every member can speak to a real person when they need assistance. Unbiased Insights & Education : The platform offers insurer reputation summaries, verified member reviews, dispute templates, webinars, and ongoing educational resources to help members stay informed and empowered.

: The platform offers insurer reputation summaries, verified member reviews, dispute templates, webinars, and ongoing educational resources to help members stay informed and empowered. Simple, Transparent Membership: Membership includes all services for one flat annual fee, with no upsells, ads, or hidden charges. My Policy Advocate guarantees full data privacy and offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.





Giving Back with Every Membership

In addition to helping members protect their futures, MPA is committed to donating $100,000 every month to support US communities recovering from severe weather events, natural disasters, and unexpected personal hardships. By giving back, the company aims to extend its mission of advocacy and protection far beyond policy reviews.

Available now in all 50 states, MPA is backed by a nationwide team of licensed insurance professionals and legal advisors. The platform supports most personal and commercial coverage types including homeowners, renters, auto, umbrella, business liability, cyber protection, and more.

For more information or to become a member of My Policy Advocate, please visit https://mypolicyadvocate.com/.

About My Policy Advocate

My Policy Advocate is a pioneering independent, subscription-based consumer insurance advocacy platform. Built to give individuals, families and small businesses clarity and control in a complex coverage landscape, MPA combines a proprietary AI assistant with 24/7 live human support, encrypted document storage and no ties to insurers or sales commissions. Powered by a licensed nationwide team and available in all 50 states, MPA empowers members to understand their insurance – from policy fine print and renewal alerts to claim communication templates – backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and unwavering commitment to data privacy.

Disclaimer: My Policy Advocate is an educational platform, not a licensed insurance agent, broker, or financial advisor. They do not sell insurance or provide legal, financial, or tax advice. Their goal is to help users understand existing policies.





