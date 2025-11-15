Poseidon Defense A.P.C. announces expansion of criminal defense services across Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties

Fullerton, California, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poseidon Defense A.P.C ., a California-based criminal defense law firm, today announced the expansion of its legal services across Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties. The firm now provides broader coverage for individuals seeking experienced representation in both state and federal criminal matters, including DUI, domestic violence, drug offenses, and complex assault cases.







As part of its growing regional presence, Poseidon Defense A.P.C. has emerged as one of the most trusted and client-focused criminal defense firms serving Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Diego County. Led by Chief Counsel Geronimo Gutierrez IV, the firm provides experienced, strategic defense for individuals facing serious criminal charges at both the state and federal levels.

In Southern California’s competitive legal landscape, Poseidon Defense A.P.C. has steadily built a reputation for meticulous preparation and client-centered advocacy. Based in Fullerton and serving clients across Los Angeles County and Orange County, the firm has become a trusted name for individuals navigating some of the state’s most serious criminal allegations.

The firm represents clients in a broad spectrum of cases, ranging from Los Angeles DUI defense and Orange County DUI attorneys to Los Angeles domestic violence lawyers, Orange County drug offense attorneys, and Orange County hit and run lawyers. It also provides strategic representation for those in need of experienced Los Angeles and Orange County assault and battery attorneys.

Whether assisting someone searching for a Criminal Defense Lawyer Los Angeles, a Criminal Defense Attorney Orange County, or a Federal Criminal Defense Lawyer California, Poseidon Defense A.P.C. distinguishes itself through a philosophy rooted in clear communication, thorough case preparation, and unwavering accessibility. The firm’s approach emphasizes transparency and responsiveness — qualities that clients say make a meaningful difference during some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

“Every case is different, but every client deserves the same level of commitment. I treat every matter as if it’s going to trial — that’s how you build leverage, earn trust, and protect people’s futures,” said Geronimo Gutierrez IV, founder and Chief Counsel of Poseidon Defense A.P.C. His hands-on approach emphasizes proactive motion practice, deep legal research, and tactical negotiation to achieve the strongest possible outcomes for his clients.

The firm’s continued expansion reflects a dedication to accessible and ethical criminal defense representation across Southern California. Whether defending against misdemeanors or complex felony charges, Poseidon Defense A.P.C. prioritizes investigation, client education, and strategic advocacy to ensure everyone receives a defense built on preparation and precision.

Based in Fullerton, California, the firm proudly serves clients throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Diego County, helping them navigate the criminal justice system with clarity and confidence.

