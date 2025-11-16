Obagi Medical Shares New Clinical Data on Obagi Hyaluronic Acid Injectables and Nu-Cil Scalp Serum at the 2025 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD), today announced new data shared at the recent American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting, which took place November 13–16, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Pivotal FDA Study Comparison of Two Hyaluronic Acid Fillers for Midface Augmentation and Associated Improvement in Nasolabial Folds Appearance led to Obagi Hyaluronic Acid Featured as a Top 10 Abstract Presented by Dr. Sue Ellen Cox:

“As an investigator in this pivotal study, I was pleased that the data was recognized as one of the top 10 abstracts and selected for an oral presentation,” commented Dr. Sue Ellen Cox. “The data highlights the compelling results of the Obagi® saypha® ChIQ™ pivotal study and shows the potential of the product to provide high-level satisfaction for patients seeking long-lasting, natural-looking results.”

This pivotal, randomized, multicenter trial compared the effectiveness and safety of two hyaluronic acid fillers for midface volume restoration and nasolabial fold improvement. The study demonstrated non-inferiority of Obagi® saypha® ChIQ™ ** compared to Juvéderm Voluma® XC, with high patient satisfaction and robust safety across diverse skin types.

Additional Abstracts:

Obagi Scalp Serum Interim 3 Month Results

Interim data from the ongoing study of Obagi Nu-Cil® BioStim™ Scalp Serum highlights improvements in scalp health and hair appearance at three months.

A Scientific Framework for Comparing Hyaluronic Acid Filler Crosslinking Technologies

This research introduces a novel framework for evaluating HA fillers and showcases category-leading capabilities of the Obagi line of injectables.

"Obagi Medical’s commitment to advancing dermatologic science and driving innovation is reflected in the data shared across our skincare and injectable portfolio at the recent ASDS meeting," said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. "New products with proven quality, a well-established safety profile, and high patient satisfaction are critical to expanding the aesthetic injectable market. The selection of the Obagi® saypha® ChIQ™ abstract as one of the top 10 for oral presentation highlights the powerful data supporting the new Obagi injectable."

Nu-Cil® BioStim™ Scalp Serum expands on Obagi’s 35 years of skin health expertise and leadership in medical-grade innovation by applying its skin-first philosophy to the scalp through the BioStim™ Complex. The BioStim™ Complex utilizes proprietary technology powered by a synergistic blend of clinically proven actives, including biotin, amino acids, and peptides—alongside 18 essential nutrients, B vitamins, and phytoactives. These actives work to promote scalp health, fortify hair follicles, and strengthen strands from the root.

Obagi® saypha® ChIQ™, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology that creates a stable 3D HA matrix designed to provide natural-looking results with category-leading capabilities, including high HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile. Obagi® saypha® ChIQ™ is currently under review for FDA approval. Obagi Medical’s Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™ was recently FDA approved.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,* Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi is available on the brand’s website, https://www.obagi.com.

*Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., According to Kline’s 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.)

** Obagi® saypha® ChIQ™ is currently under review for FDA approval

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Medical and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/ .

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH is a family-owned global player in the field of minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Headquartered in Leobendorf, Austria, the company specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes and distributes its products in more than 80 countries. Croma offers a comprehensive aesthetics portfolio including HA fillers, botulinum toxin, PDO threads, and biostimulators. Saypha(R) is a registered trademark of Croma-Pharma GmbH, used under license. Learn more at www.croma.at.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the planned launch of Saypha® MagIQ™, the ability to obtain FDA approval for Saypha®, and the growth strategies of Waldencast, including Obagi Medical and Novaestiq. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “estimates,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of Waldencast, Obagi Medical and Novaestiq that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, but are not limited to: (i) the inability to obtain FDA approval for Saypha® ChIQ products, (ii) the success of any commercial launches, (iii) the general impact of geopolitical events, including the impact of current wars, conflicts and other hostilities, (iv) the overall economic and market conditions, sales forecasts and other information about Waldencast’s possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance, (v) changes in general economic conditions, (vi) the impact of any international trade or foreign exchange restrictions, the imposition of new or increased tariffs, foreign currency exchange fluctuations, (vii) that the price of Waldencast’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including Waldencast’s, Obagi Medical’s or Novaestiq’s inability to implement their business plans, and (viii) the ability to implement Waldencast’s strategic initiatives and continue to innovate Obagi Medical’s existing products and anticipate and respond to market trends and changes in consumer preferences. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Waldencast’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 20, 2025, or in other documents that may be filed or furnished by Waldencast from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Waldencast assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors

ICR

WaldencastIR@icrinc.com

Media

ICR

WaldencastPR@icrinc.com