Shareholders who lost money in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers or acquirers of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) (“Telix) American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between February 21, 2025 and August 28, 2025 (the “Class Period”) have until January 9, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Allegations:

The lawsuit alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, claiming that Telix and its executives:

Overstated progress on the company’s prostate cancer therapeutic candidates. Overstated the quality of its supply chain and partner operations.

Key Events:

On February 20, 2025, after market close, Telix held its earnings call for the 2024 fiscal year (the “2024 Call”). In the call, defendants represented that they were “making great progress across our therapeutic pipeline, notably in the late-stage assets being brain, kidney and, of course, our prostate cancer program which is now in Phase 3. And we have had some really exciting developments across the next generation pipeline including delivery of a clinical proof-of-concept for our prostate cancer alpha candidate. It has been a year of many acquisitions, and these are supporting the strategic expansion of our pipeline and the build out of our global product delivery or manufacturing infrastructure. So in short, the business looks very different to what it did a year ago and at the end of 2025 it will look very different again as a result of this great progress.”



On July 22, 2025, before the market opened, Telix filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a current report on Form 6-K reporting that the SEC had issued a subpoena for documents and information relating to the Company’s development of its prostate cancer therapeutic candidates. On July 22, 2025, after market close, Bloomberg published an article entitled “Telix Shares Drop as SEC Probes Disclosures Tied to Prostate Cancer Drug Pipeline.” This article stated that “[Telix] slumped as much as 16%, the most in 21 months, after the Australian developer of radioactive drugs said it received a subpoena from the [SEC] seeking information about disclosures related to its prostate cancer therapeutic candidates.” On this news, Telix ADSs fell $1.70 per ADS, or 10.4%, to close at $14.58 on July 23, 2025. The next day, Telix ADSs fell a further $0.69 per ADS, or 4.7%, to close at $13.89 on July 24, 2025.



On August 28, 2025, Telix posted an announcement on its website that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter for its renal cancer drug candidate requesting additional data. On this news, the price of Telix ADSs fell $1.95 per ADS, or 16.1%, to close at $10.15 on August 28, 2025. The next day, Telix ADSs fell a further $0.60 per ADS, or 5.9%, to close at $9.55 on August 29, 2025.



Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

