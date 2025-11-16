Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Hub for Omega-3 Innovation

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The global omega-3 market is estimated to be USD 4,362.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7,756.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030.

What’s behind this momentum? A powerful mix of rising health awareness, innovation in sustainable sourcing, and a growing preference for preventive nutrition. Let’s explore how omega-3s are transforming the global health and wellness landscape.

Why Is Omega-3 Becoming a Must-Have for Modern Consumers?

Omega-3 fatty acids have evolved from being a niche supplement to a cornerstone of daily wellness routines. Consumers are increasingly aware of their proven benefits for heart, brain, and joint health, and are integrating omega-3-rich foods and supplements into their diets.

This trend is reinforced by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cognitive decline, and arthritis. Omega-3s are perceived not just as nutritional aids but as preventive and therapeutic tools—helping consumers take charge of long-term health in a world shifting toward proactive wellness.

How Are Plant-Based and Algae-Derived Omega-3s Disrupting the Market?

The omega-3 industry is undergoing a sustainability revolution. Once dominated by fish and krill oil, the market is now embracing vegan and vegetarian sources like algae and flaxseed oils. This shift is being fueled by:

The rise of plant-based diets and ethical consumption.

Environmental concerns over marine resource depletion.

Advancements in extraction and stabilization technologies that improve purity and shelf life.

As a result, consumers can now find omega-3s in fortified foods, beverages, and functional nutrition products—all without compromising on ethics or taste. Manufacturers are also enhancing product performance through microencapsulation, improving stability and masking odor or flavor challenges.

Request Specialized Data to Suit Your Business Requirements

Why Is Asia Pacific the Next Hotspot for Omega-3 Growth?

The Asia Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market for omega-3s through 2030. Key drivers include:

Growing health consciousness and spending on supplements.

A rapidly aging population seeking preventive healthcare.

Expansion of the infant nutrition sector, where omega-3s are vital for brain development.

Government initiatives promoting nutritional health awareness.

Manufacturers are capitalizing on these trends by developing ready-to-go functional foods and beverages infused with omega-3s. The region’s rising demand for algae-based and plant-derived omega-3s also aligns with sustainability goals and vegan lifestyles, creating new growth avenues for both established brands and new entrants.

Who’s Leading the Omega-3 Revolution?

The global omega-3 industry is powered by key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Cargill (US), dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), ADM (US), Aker BioMarine (Norway), and Corbion (Netherlands). These companies are setting benchmarks in:

Sustainable sourcing and production.

Clinical validation of health benefits.

Diversification into pharmaceuticals, pet nutrition, and cosmetics.

By focusing on innovation and transparency, these leaders are turning omega-3s into a multi-sector growth engine — extending far beyond traditional dietary supplements.

What’s New in Omega-3 Innovation?

Recent developments highlight the industry’s focus on cutting-edge science and global expansion:

Corbion (July 2025) gained regulatory approval in China for its algae-based omega-3 line — a major step in sustainable nutrition.

Epax (April 2025) introduced EPAX Evolve 05 , the first commercial VLC-PUFA product for healthy aging, vision, and bone health.

, the first commercial VLC-PUFA product for healthy aging, vision, and bone health. Aker BioMarine & Nordmann (March 2025) joined forces to distribute krill and algae oils across Central Europe.

Brenntag (May 2024) partnered with Aker BioMarine to expand omega-3 access across Southeast Asia.

Bioriginal (February 2024) acquired POS Biosciences, strengthening its portfolio in natural oils and proteins.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs