No Crap In It Launches Limited Holiday Christmas Collection and New Primal Super Blend Supplement, Expanding Its All-Natural Wellness Line

Willis, TX, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Crap In It, an all-natural wellness and beauty brand proudly made in Texas has announced the launch of its Limited Holiday Collection – a festive new line of clean label skincare, aromatherapy, and body care products designed for the season of giving. Made entirely with pure, functional ingredients and no synthetic additives, the collection reflects the brand’s commitment to wellness solutions that are clean, simple, and effective.

Two Festive Variations: The Mr. and Mrs. Claus Holiday Collection

Each product in the Limited Holiday Collection is available in both Mr. and Mrs. Claus variations, offering complementary seasonal scents and natural effective formulas suitable for a variety of preferences. Crafted in small batches with 100% natural ingredients, the products are free from synthetic fragrances, preservatives, parabens, and other harmful additives.

The product line includes:

Magnesium Spray: A skin-soothing blend of magnesium chloride and festive essential oils that helps relieve sore muscles, support restful sleep, and promote calm during the holiday season.

Candle: Clean-burning and hand-poured with pure soy wax and essential oils. Provides a warm, cozy atmosphere without paraffin or synthetic fragrance.

Body Polish: A revitalizing exfoliant powered by mineral-rich salts and natural oils that smooth and hydrate the skin, leaving it soft and refreshed.

Tallow Body Butter: A rich, whipped moisturizer made with grass-fed tallow and therapeutic essential oils to deeply nourish and protect the skin.

Detox Magnesium Bath Soak: A restorative soak formulated with magnesium flakes, Epsom salt, and essential oils to help support the body’s natural detox processes and encourage relaxation.

Silk Infused Body Wash: A gentle, sulfate-free cleanser infused with silk peptides and botanical ingredients to leave skin clean, soft, and balanced.



“No Crap In It was created to fill a gap in the market for truly clean, honest products,” said Feather Stovall, Founder of No Crap In It. “The holiday collection reflects the same principles that define the brand year-round, clean, simple, and effective products with zero junk, because what goes on or in the body matters.”

These limited-edition holiday products are designed to bring intentional care, clean comfort, and a touch of holiday magic to everyday routines. For those seeking meaningful holiday gifts or toxin-free self-care products, the Claus Collection also offers a festive, feel-good way to support wellness through the winter season and beyond.

Seasonal Launch Joins Growing Line of Whole-Body Wellness Solutions

In addition to the Limited Holiday Collection, No Crap In It has recently expanded its wellness line with the launch of the Primal Super Blend Supplement – a natural, nutrient-dense blend of grass-fed beef, liver, heart, and kidney. The supplement is designed to help support hormonal balance, restore vital nutrients, boost energy, and promote long-term vitality through organ-based nutrition.

“We believe nature provides everything the body needs to thrive,” said Stovall. “The Primal Super Blend was created to make it easier for people to reconnect with the nutrient power of organ meats - without the taste, prep, or additives. It’s a clean, simple way to support vitality from the inside out.”

Organ meats are widely regarded as some of the most bioavailable sources of essential vitamins and minerals but are rarely consumed in modern diets. The Primal Super Blend offers a convenient, capsule-based solution without synthetic fillers.

Complete Line of Premium Products

Beyond these new products, No Crap In It offers a full spectrum of clean beauty and wellness products – each one made in Texas with integrity and transparency. The brand’s growing catalog includes supplements, hair care, body care, and other beauty and wellness solutions to meet the needs of consumers who value both effectiveness and safety.

As modern shoppers demand cleaner options, No Crap In It continues to lead the charge with clean formulations that are rooted in science.

The Primal Super Blend Supplement and the Limited Holiday Christmas Line is now available through the brand’s website at https://nocrapinit.com/. The seasonal offerings are limited edition and are expected to sell out quickly. Shipping is available across the United States.



About No Crap In It

No Crap In It is an all-natural wellness and beauty brand based in Texas, dedicated to delivering clean, effective solutions made with only ingredients that are good for the body. Boldly transparent and hand-crafted in small batches, the company rejects synthetic additives, unnecessary fillers and hidden toxins. Its range of wellness and beauty offerings reflects a commitment to simplicity, integrity and ingredient integrity. No Crap In It empowers individuals to care for themselves with confidence, offering healthy, honest alternatives for modern self-care.





Media Contact

Company Name: No Crap In It

Contact Person: Feather Stovall

Contact Number: (281) 543-7840

Email: feather.stovall@gmail.com

Country: United States

Website: https://nocrapinit.com/





