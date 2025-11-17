CHASING L1 Ultra: Redefining Pool Cleaning with 360° LiDAR Mapping and AI Vision

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHASING INNOVATION TECH CO., LTD., a global leader and innovator in underwater robotics, today introduced the CHASING L1 Ultra — a first-of-its-kind pool-cleaning system designed to redefine pool maintenance through the integration of 360° LiDAR mapping and AI Vision. More than a cleaner, the L1 Ultra represents the pinnacle of CHASING’s innovation — a fully autonomous, AI-powered system that sees, thinks, and acts with precision, transforming pool care into an effortless experience of perfection.

360° LiDAR Mapping — Full-Pool Awareness, Any Shape, Any Surface​



The L1 Ultra’s 360° LiDAR system continuously scans and maps every inch of the pool, building a real-time digital model with millimeter-level precision. Its optimized S-shaped navigation ensures full coverage, minimal blind spots, and smooth, collision-free movement. Picture this: as the L1 Ultra glides into the water, its LiDAR sensor spins like a high-tech eye, tracing every curve and corner — perceiving your pool the way a drone perceives the sky. It adapts seamlessly to all pool shapes, including rectangular, round, freeform, and irregular designs.

Smart Debris Recognition — Vision-Powered, Precision Cleaning​



Powered by AI Vision, the L1 Ultra identifies and classifies debris — from leaves and sand to hair and micro-particles — while analyzing their size and distribution in real time. It adapts instantly, adjusting suction power and movement for precision-targeted cleaning. Every pass is intelligent, every motion deliberate—like a professional pool technician working autonomously, around the clock.​





Endurance & Autonomy — Power Meets Intelligence​



Beneath its sleek, hydrodynamic body lies CHASING’s advanced propulsion system — dual motors and twin pumps delivering up to 148 gallons (560 liters) per minute of suction power. A high-capacity battery provides up to five hours of continuous operation on preset schedules. The L1 Ultra cleans, navigates, and makes smart decisions — delivering a self-maintaining pool that’s always ready and spotless.





Intelligent Elevation Sensing — Seamless Adaptation to Depth and Terrain​



With a built-in altimeter, the L1 Ultra automatically detects elevation changes such as steps, slopes, and transitions between shallow and deep zones. It gently reverses at shallow edges to prevent grounding, then climbs walls smoothly in deeper areas. The result: uninterrupted, full-coverage cleaning across every contour — completely hands-free.​







Marine-Grade Safety and Reliability — Built for Long-Lasting Performance​



Built on CHASING’s deep-sea ROV engineering expertise, the L1 Ultra features a multi-layer marine-grade battery protection system designed for long-term reliability and user safety. This system integrates an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) with multiple layers of protection:​

• Dual-layer waterproof sealing​

• Automatic power shut-off upon water contact​

• Overcharge and over-discharge protection​

• Overcurrent and short-circuit protection​

• High- and low-temperature safeguards​

Together, these protections ensure long-term stability, extended battery life, and uncompromising safety — even under the most demanding underwater conditions.​ ​





Ten Years of Expertise · Five Years of Focus · One Breakthrough



With nearly a decade of experience in underwater robotics, CHASING INNOVATION has devoted the past five years to advancing intelligent pool-cleaning technology.​ During this time, the company has launched a series of best-selling products — including the Poolmate, Hydro, and DT Series — earning the trust of more than 100,000 users worldwide.​





CHASING’s commitment to design excellence has been recognized globally, with prestigious honors such as the Red Dot Award and iF Design Award, and repeated recognition as the “Most Innovative Pool Cleaning Robot Brand.”​

These achievements highlight CHASING’s foresight and leadership as a true industry pioneer and trendsetter.​

A New Era of Intelligent Pool Care​



“After ten years in underwater robotics and five years focused on intelligent pool cleaning, we understand precisely what pool owners need,” said a CHASING spokesperson.​

“The L1 Ultra embodies the peak of CHASING’s innovation — a fully autonomous, AI-powered pool system that sees, thinks, and acts with precision.”​ Behind this technological leap lies CHASING’s deep heritage in professional underwater engineering — from deep-sea ROV systems to lightweight intelligent platforms — bringing the precision and intelligence of deep-sea technology into everyday life.​





Global Impact and Recognition​



• Serving tens of thousands of households across 100+ countries​

• Holder of nearly 400 patents and multiple international innovation awards​

• Driving the evolution of autonomous living and intelligent water care​

Global Launch



While you enjoy your morning coffee, the CHASING L1 Ultra has already taken care of your pool — cleaning a 30 m² pool in just 30 minutes and a 70 m² pool in 50 minutes, all completely hands-free.​ Pre-order now to be among the first to experience the future of intelligent pool cleaning.​





About CHASING INNOVATION TECH CO., LTD​



Founded in 2016, CHASING INNOVATION is a global pioneer in underwater robotics, known for its lightweight portable underwater drones and industrial-grade ROV systems widely used in marine research, inspection, and deep-sea operations.​ Building on this heritage, CHASING extends its underwater engineering excellence into the consumer domain — applying industrial-grade underwater intelligence to the next generation of AI-powered pool-cleaning systems.

