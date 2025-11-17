CFO Tania Micki to leave Tecan for new role in 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Männedorf, Switzerland, November 17, 2025 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that Tania Micki, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board since February 2020, will be leaving the company to pursue an external opportunity. She will continue in her role through May 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. Tecan will nominate her successor in due time, leveraging the company’s succession planning process.

The Board of Directors and CEO Monica Manotas thank Tania Micki for her strong commitment and significant contributions to Tecan’s financial strategy, process optimization, and operational excellence in the finance function. The Board and management wish her continued success in her future endeavors.

