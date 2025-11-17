Technip Energies to supply liquefied CO2 marine loading arms for phase 2 of the Northern Lights project in Norway

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) Loading Systems has been awarded a contract to supply three fully electric marine loading arms for phase 2 of the Northern Lights CO 2 transport and storage project in Øygarden, Norway.

The loading solution will be installed at the new Northern Lights jetty and will consist of three marine loading arms fully qualified to transfer liquefied CO 2 . For this second phase, Technip Energies Loading Systems will deliver a fully electric design, a first-of-a-kind eliminating the use of hydraulics and setting a new industry benchmark in terms of operability, safety, and environmental performance.

This contract builds on the successful delivery of the world’s first liquefied CO 2 marine loading arms by Technip Energies Loading Systems for phase 1 of the project, which entered operation in summer 2025. This second phase of development will increase the terminal’s capacity to handle more than 5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year by 2028.

The fully electric marine loading arms have been technically qualified and selected for their advanced performance, demonstrating Technip Energies Loading Systems’ capacity to bring cutting-edge, field-ready innovation to the CCS market.

Charles Cessot, Senior Vice President T.EN X – Consulting & Systems, commented: “The adoption of our fully electric marine loading arms underscores our commitment to innovation and to enabling the carbon management infrastructure that Europe needs. This new award follows the successful delivery and operational start-up of the world’s first liquefied CO₂ marine loading arms for phase 1, positioning us as a trusted partner in this pioneering CCS project. It further strengthens Technip Energies’ leadership in the CCS market and reflects our ability to deliver innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our clients and the industry.”

Northern Lights, a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, is the world’s first open-access, cross-border CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure. The terminal receives liquefied CO₂ shipped from European industrial sites, stores it temporarily, and transports it offshore for permanent storage beneath the seabed.

This award was recorded in Q3 2025 in the Technology, Products & Services segment.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 207 585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Technip Energies’ (the “Company”) intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, anticipated revenues, earnings, cashflows, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “foresee”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “may”, “estimate”, “outlook”, and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company anticipates.

All of the Company’s forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond the Company’s control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and the Company’s present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see the Company’s risk factors set forth in the Company’s 2024 Annual Financial Report filed on March 10, 2025, with the Dutch Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and in the Company’s 2025 Half-Year Report filed on July 31, 2025 with the AFM and the AMF, which include a discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future performance and the markets in which the Company operates.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Attachments