Ascend Vitality Expands National Telehealth Network to Provide Physician-Directed Access to Compounded Peptide Therapies

Sheridan, WY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Vitality announced today that it has expanded its fully licensed telehealth operations across all 50 states, reinforcing its position as a provider of physician-directed access to compounded peptide formulations and weight-related medical care delivered through remote consultations. The expansion marks a formal step in the company’s ongoing effort to establish a uniform, compliant framework for adults seeking medically supervised peptide-based treatment options through a digital platform.

The announcement comes as interest continues to increase in clinical oversight for therapies involving metabolic health, regenerative applications, and related peptide-based formulations. Ascend Vitality’s model centers on a structured system in which board-certified medical providers oversee telehealth evaluations, prescribe qualifying compounded formulations when appropriate, and coordinate fulfillment exclusively through 503-certified U.S. compounding pharmacies.

According to Daniel Isbell, CEO of Ascend Vitality, “The national expansion is intended to create a consistent approach to telehealth oversight for peptide-related care, regardless of where a patient lives. Our objective is to maintain medical review and pharmacy compliance as central requirements throughout the process.”

Announcement Overview

The company’s expansion ensures that its clinician network—composed of board-certified providers licensed in every U.S. state—can deliver telehealth services under uniform procedures that meet state-level practice rules and pharmacy compounding regulations. Ascend Vitality stated that the network is designed to support standardized intake evaluations, ongoing communication with providers, and access to compounded formulations that adhere to federal compounding requirements.

The announcement outlines that all prescriptions, when issued, are fulfilled only by 503-certified compounding pharmacies that operate within U.S. regulatory frameworks. The company emphasized that this approach is intended to maintain transparency and safeguard prescription integrity among patients who participate in its telehealth model.

Compounded Formulations Available Through the Telehealth Platform

As part of the expanded network structure, Ascend Vitality will continue to facilitate physician-directed access to several peptide formulations commonly utilized in metabolic and regenerative wellness programs. These include:

Tirzepatide Oral Tablets: A compounded GLP-1/GIP dual-agonist formulation prescribed by licensed providers within weight-focused medical plans.

A compounded GLP-1/GIP dual-agonist formulation prescribed by licensed providers within weight-focused medical plans. Retatrutide: A triple-agonist investigational peptide incorporated into physician-supervised metabolic protocols.

A triple-agonist investigational peptide incorporated into physician-supervised metabolic protocols. BPC-157: A peptide often evaluated for its potential role in supporting tissue-related recovery processes under medical guidance.

A peptide often evaluated for its potential role in supporting tissue-related recovery processes under medical guidance. GHK-Cu: A copper peptide frequently used under clinical oversight within regenerative or cosmetic wellness settings.

Ascend Vitality noted that its platform is structured to ensure that all patient interactions, evaluations, prescribing decisions, follow-up communication, and guidance occur exclusively between patients and state-licensed providers.

Telehealth Infrastructure and Access

As part of the announcement, the company highlighted updates to its digital infrastructure, which is designed to support patient intake, consultation scheduling, and secure communication. The telehealth system consolidates several functions that traditionally require in-person clinical visits. Patients can complete medical questionnaires, undergo virtual evaluations, and, when appropriate, receive prescriptions routed to partnering compounding pharmacies for fulfillment.

The platform also includes educational materials intended to help patients understand the nature of peptide-based treatments, applicable safety considerations, and the scope of care provided through remote consultations. Ascend Vitality stated that the educational component is meant to promote informed decision-making and ensure transparency regarding the limitations and responsibilities associated with physician-directed peptide therapy.

The company clarified that its telehealth service is not positioned as a substitute for comprehensive primary care or emergency medical services and that treatment decisions remain at the discretion of licensed medical professionals.

Rationale Behind Nationwide Expansion

Ascend Vitality noted that its decision to broaden its national network reflects rising demand for regulated, medically overseen access to peptide-based formulations. The company expressed that it aims to reduce geographic variability in access to legitimate telehealth services by establishing a single framework for physician supervision and compounding compliance. This framework allows adults across all 50 states to engage in a consistent process governed by standardized rules, regardless of region.

CEO Daniel Isbell stated, “With licensing now encompassing all U.S. states, we are aligning our operational structure with a unified set of clinical and pharmacy standards. This is a foundational step for any organization operating in the telehealth space where compounding oversight and medical review must remain non-negotiable.”

Focus on Compliance, Consistency, and Clinical Governance

The company reiterated that the purpose of its national telehealth expansion is not to promote specific outcomes or guarantee results, but to provide a regulated channel for physician-directed peptide care to occur responsibly. All services remain subject to individual medical evaluation, and the company underscored the importance of ensuring that compounding partners meet 503 certification requirements.

By broadening its coverage nationwide, Ascend Vitality intends to create a predictable pathway for patients and clinicians, one in which oversight remains consistent and structurally grounded in accepted telehealth and compounding practices.

More information is available at https://av-life.com.

About Ascend Vitality

Ascend Vitality is a U.S.-based telehealth provider offering physician-directed access to peptide therapy, metabolic support, and regenerative wellness treatments. The company partners with board-certified providers and 503-certified U.S. compounding pharmacies to deliver regulated telehealth services in all 50 states.





Media Contact

Company Name: Ascend Vitality

Contact Person: Daniel Isbell

Email: daniel@av-life.com

Phone: 615-200-0626

Country: United States

Website: https://av-life.com