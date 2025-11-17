Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Size to Hit USD 1.59 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market size was worth USD 1.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.73% over 2025-2032.”

Market is Growing as Fiber Optic Gyroscopes Enable Precise Navigation in GPS-Denied Environments

Due to the increasing need for precision-based navigation systems, fiber optic gyroscopes, or FOGs, are also being utilized more and more in industries including defense, aerospace, and autonomous vehicles. The FOGs can precisely locate and track motion without relying on external signals, making them highly valuable in GPS-denied areas including deep-sea, space, and electronic warfare environments. For missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, submarines, and spacecraft operating in harsh environments, they are essential for system stability. On the other hand, FOG's EMI immunity is advantageous for military applications, and it is utilized for real-time stabilization in autonomous drones, self-driving autos, and maritime vehicles.

Get a Sample Report of Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6017

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman

EMCORE Corporation

KVH Industries, Inc.

Safran.

Colibrys (Safran Colibrys SA)

Fizoptika Corporation

iXblue SAS

Optolink LLC

NEDAERO Components

Advanced Navigation

Tamagawa Seiki Co., Ltd.

Fiber Optic Gyro, LLC

BEI Precision Systems & Space Company

Fizoptika Malta Limited

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.

Systron Donner Inertial

InnaLabs Ltd.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.10 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.73% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Sensing Axis (1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis)

• By Device Type (Gyrocompass, Inertial Navigation Systems, Inertial Measurement Units)

• By Vertical(Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Robotics, Mining, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics)

Purchase Single User PDF of Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6017

Key Industry Segmentation

By Sensing Axis

The 1-Axis segment held the largest revenue share of around 44% in the Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market in 2024, due to its extensive applications in the aerospace and defense industry and industrial automation. The 3-Axis segment is the fastest-growing in the Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market over the forecast period 2025-2032, owing to their higher precision and ability to sense motion in multiple directions.

By Device Type

The Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) segment dominated the Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market with the largest revenue share of approximately 45% in 2024, owing to the importance of high-precision navigation and motion sensing applications. The Gyrocompass segment is the fastest-growing in the Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market over the forecast period 2025-2032, driven by its high demand in maritime navigation, submarines, and defense applications.

By Vertical

The Aerospace & Defense segment dominated the Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market in 2024 accounting for approximately 36% of total revenue, driven by its critical role in high-precision navigation, missile guidance, and surveillance systems. The Automotive segment is the fastest-growing in the Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market over the forecast period 2025-2032, owing to the rising demand for autonomous vehicles, ADAS, and vehicle stability control technologies.

Regional Insights:

Due to strong defense spending, sophisticated aerospace technology, and the quick uptake of autonomous systems, the North American region dominated the fiber optic gyroscope market in 2024, accounting for almost 34% of total revenue.

During the 2025–2032 forecast period, the fiber optic gyroscopes market is expected to develop at the quickest rate in the Asia Pacific region. The need for high-precision gyroscopes is rising as a result of the nation's significant investments in space exploration-related initiatives, UAVs, smart transportation systems, and military modernization.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6017

Recent News:

2023 : In collaboration with Civitanavi Systems, launched the HG2800 family of inertial measurement units (IMUs) incorporating FOG technology for high-bandwidth, low-noise aircraft pointing, stabilization, and navigation applications.

: In collaboration with Civitanavi Systems, launched the HG2800 family of inertial measurement units (IMUs) incorporating FOG technology for high-bandwidth, low-noise aircraft pointing, stabilization, and navigation applications. 2024: Detailed its FOG & FMU Series (fiber-optic gyro IMUs) designed for industrial, civil, and military use, showcasing high reliability, low life-cycle cost, and production capacity of over 4,000 FOG units annually.

Exclusive Sections of the Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate critical performance indicators such as bias drift, angular random walk, and system response time across different gyroscope types (FOG, RLG, MEMS).

– helps you evaluate critical performance indicators such as bias drift, angular random walk, and system response time across different gyroscope types (FOG, RLG, MEMS). MANUFACTURING & PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY – helps you analyze fiber winding precision, yield rates, and supply chain lead times, revealing efficiency levels and bottlenecks in FOG manufacturing.

– helps you analyze fiber winding precision, yield rates, and supply chain lead times, revealing efficiency levels and bottlenecks in FOG manufacturing. INTEGRATION & APPLICATION BENCHMARKS – helps you identify adoption rates in UAVs, autonomous vehicles, and aerospace platforms, along with system miniaturization and IMU compatibility trends.

– helps you identify adoption rates in UAVs, autonomous vehicles, and aerospace platforms, along with system miniaturization and IMU compatibility trends. COST & RELIABILITY INDEX – helps you assess lifecycle maintenance costs, reliability (MTBF), and total cost of ownership comparisons between FOG and competing navigation technologies.

– helps you assess lifecycle maintenance costs, reliability (MTBF), and total cost of ownership comparisons between FOG and competing navigation technologies. INNOVATION & R&D INTENSITY – helps you uncover trends in patent filings, photonic integration investments, and material advancements driving next-generation FOG development.

– helps you uncover trends in patent filings, photonic integration investments, and material advancements driving next-generation FOG development. INDUSTRY–DEFENSE COLLABORATION RATE – helps you track partnerships between commercial manufacturers and defense research institutions advancing FOG technology standards.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.