Modern Card Issuing Platforms Market to Surpass $4.2 Billion by 2030, as Juniper Research Reveals Global Leaders Driving Fintech Innovation

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research has revealed that the modern card issuing platforms market will increase from $1.8 billion in 2025 to $4.2 billion by 2030; driven by rising interest from traditional banks trying to keep pace with innovative fintech offerings.

Juniper Research identified several key trends driving demand in modern card issuing platforms over the next five years, including the rise of Card-as-a-Service which enables disruptors such as Monzo, Uber, and Coinbase to seamlessly integrate card issuance within their ecosystems. Additionally, regulatory support for Open Banking and digital-first solutions, such as tokenisation and push provisioning, is propelling growth in key regions.

The research also identified leading modern card issuance players as increasingly turning to data-driven strategies to build smarter, more personalised offerings and strengthen client engagement.

An extract from the new report, Modern Card Issuing Platforms Market 2025-2030, is now available as a free download.

Leaders Revealed in the New Competitor Leaderboard

The Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard evaluated 22 leading modern card issuing vendors on factors such as platform innovation, variety of services offered, and key partnerships.

The market-leading vendors for 2025 are:

Thales IDEMIA FIS Global G+D Marqeta



Jawad Jahan, Research Analyst at Juniper Research, explained, “Unlocking the data layer marks a new frontier for vendors competing in the modern card issuing space. By harnessing richer data to deliver smarter, personalised financial experiences, vendors can strengthen loyalty, boost retention, and grow interchange revenue. Success in an increasingly competitive market for modern card issuing platforms will hinge on shifting to API-based card issuing to meet new data demands.”

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the modern card issuing platforms market to date; providing analysis and forecasts of over 18,500 datapoints across 61 countries over five years. It includes a Competitor Leaderboard and examination of current and future market opportunities.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4ca7507-000c-4048-a6e7-8662afcb8df4