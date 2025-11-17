PRESS RELEASE



Paris – November 17th, 2025

Bureau Veritas appoints Santiago Arias Duval

as Executive Vice-President for the Americas region

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Santiago Arias Duval, effective November 17th, 2025, as Executive Vice-President, Americas. This appointment is in line with Bureau Veritas’ new operating model effective since September 1st, 2025.

Bureau Veritas is evolving the structure of its executive committee to drive greater organizational alignment. This organization will empower the regions with scalable Product Lines, enabling global solutions development, and will be unlocking wider cross-selling opportunities.

The Americas region is created to leverage fast developing market opportunities across countries in North, Central and South America. This is a dynamic region for all Bureau Veritas where the group intends to expand its leadership across product lines and create new strongholds in high growth markets. The new Americas region organization will facilitate the scaling of new solutions and services and will enable superior resources utilization across all Product Lines.

Santiago Arias Duval will report to Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, and joins the Group Executive Committee.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Santiago Arias Duval to the Group Executive Committee. With his wide industrial experience, proven business achievements and global operations exposures, he will drive our growth and development agenda in North, Central and South America. I am confident that, Santiago and the Americas teams will take the region to the next level of growth and performance and to deliver on our LEAP I 28 ambition.”

Santiago Arias Duval, Executive Vice-President, Americas commented: "I am honored to join Bureau Veritas and its talented teams across the Americas. The region presents a significant opportunity for growth and for building on the company's strong foundation of technical excellence, innovation, and trust. I look forward to working closely with Hinda, the Executive Committee, and the Americas team to accelerate growth, deepen our customer relationships, and advance the ambitions of the Leap I 28 strategy."

Santiago Arias Duval served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Precision Technologies at Ingersoll Rand. In this role, he was responsible for the overall strategy, operations, and commercial performance of a diverse set of businesses serving customers across multiple industries worldwide.







Joining Ingersoll Rand in 2017, Santiago held a series of leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including General Manager of Industrial Pumps and Medical North America and Vice President and General Manager of the Vacuum & Liquid Handling, and Life Sciences businesses. Throughout his tenure, Santiago has consistently delivered above-market organic growth, executed multiple acquisitions, and driven significant EBITDA margin expansion through commercial excellence, operational efficiency, and disciplined portfolio management.







Before joining Ingersoll Rand, Santiago held leadership positions at Danaher Corporation, where he served as Packaging Business Unit Leader for X-Rite and as a consultant within the Danaher Business System Office, supporting global operating companies on new product commercialization. Earlier in his career, he worked in product management at Fluke (Danaher) and in operations at General Motors.







Santiago holds a Master of Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 84,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit http://www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn .

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.



