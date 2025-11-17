PRESS RELEASE

November 17, 2025

JOSEP MARIA RECASENS APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY, PRODUCT & PROGRAM MANAGEMENT OFFICER

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, November 17, 2025 – Renault Group announces the appointment of Josep Maria Recasens as Chief Strategy, Product & Program Management Officer (SPPM), effective immediately. This change is part of a drive to simplify the organisation in order to increase its agility and speed.



Reporting to François Provost, CEO of Renault Group, and as a member of the Leadership Team, Josep Maria Recasens will be responsible for defining the strategy to maintain the Group’s positive momentum, guiding product choices for the coming years and coordinating the implementation to ensure the success of the future line-up. In addition to his new role, Recasens will remain CEO of the Iberian Peninsula countries. He will continue as CEO of Ampere until the transformation work is finalised.

“Since my arrival, I have focused on implementing a simpler, more effective and faster organisation to adapt to the current challenges. Bringing together the strategy, which sets the course, and the Product and Planning, which guides product choices and program directions, is an essential lever for greater coherence and agility. Josep Maria will be in charge of this scope and will take over from Guido Haak, whom I warmly thank for his dedication and years with us,” said François Provost, CEO of Renault Group. “Ampere's ambition remains at the heart of our strategy to provide our customers with innovative electrical and software technologies that are accessible to all.”

Josep Maria Recasens declared: "I am very happy to take on this new challenge and grateful for the trust the Group has placed in me. My first priority will be to extend to the entire company a few principles that have made Ampere successful: a strong focus on the product, disciplined program management, and a holistic view of investments. With the support of the Leadership Team, we will adapt, accelerate and deploy these fundamentals to consolidate and amplify the renewed product momentum, and embed this dynamic in a sustainable way at the heart of the Renault Group's strategy.”

Josep Maria Recasens has a rich career in the automotive industry. With a degree in engineering and an MBA, he started at SEAT S.A. in 2002, where he held various positions in the areas of R&D, product planning and international project management, before being appointed Director of Strategy, General Secretary and Director of Public Affairs.

In June 2021, he joined Renault Group as Director of Strategy and Business Development. In this context, he supported the implementation of the Renaulution strategy and contributed to the deployment of the partnership strategy. On February 1, 2023, he was appointed Chief Strategy Officer, member of the Renault Group Leadership Team, and became Country Director, Iberia. At the time of Ampere's creation on November 1, 2023, Josep Maria Recasens took the position of Chief Operating Officer of Ampere, before becoming CEO in 2025, driving the transformation towards electric and software mobility.

