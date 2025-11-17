Eightcap Returns with a Market-First for Prop Traders: Customisable Day Trader Challenges

Eightcap is back in the prop space with a new product that allows traders to choose their timeframe, stake, and reward multiplier. This is in addition to the relaunch of Phase 1 and Phase 2 challenges.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightcap , a global derivatives provider, is back in the prop space with a new product built specifically with day traders in mind. The broker has launched Day Trader Challenges , a new way for traders to experience fast and customisable prop trading challenges.

The launch marks Eightcap’s return to the prop trading industry after a period of industry turbulence associated with overhyped “get rich quick” schemes that distorted trader expectations. In that time, Eightcap spoke directly with experienced traders, from open and close specialists to gap, intraday, breakout, scalpers and pair traders, so that they could create challenges built for traders, by traders.

Unlike standard trading challenges that require multiple days or even weeks to complete, Day Trader Challenges are built for instant action. These challenges are ideal for traders who want high focus, short sessions without long evaluations or restrictive requirements.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c8475aa-7fcb-4550-9189-b86c01ab7e02

“Day Trader Challenges were born from real conversations with the trading community,” said Adam Bock, Head of Eightcap Tradesim. “We wanted to create something grounded in skill, not hype and something that put traders back in control of their own trading experience. Day Trader Challenges are the answer to that; the challenges are designed to teach, test, and reward all within a few hours."

Designed for active and aspiring prop traders seeking fast-paced, skill-based challenges, Day Trader Challenges allow traders to set their own stake and trading duration, from as little as 1 hour.

Traders will be able to choose their:

Duration: 1, 2, 4, or 8-hour sessions.

Stake: From $5

Reward Multiplier: 2x, 5x, or 10x potential payout.



Day Trader Challenges are accessible to traders via the MT4 and MT5 platforms, as well as through TradeLocker.

Each challenge adapts dynamically to the trader’s choices. For example, shorter timeframes and higher multipliers increase the difficulty, while longer sessions and lower multipliers offer a more balanced experience. Challenges start within 10 minutes of purchase, giving traders immediate access to a fast-paced, skill-based experience.

Key Benefits:

Customisation & Control: Choose your investment, timeframe, and reward multiplier for a tailored prop challenge experience.

Speed: Complete challenges within hours and earn payouts on the same day.

Learning Focus: Practice real strategies in a simulated environment that mirrors live market conditions.

Accessible Entry: Start from as little as $5.

Adam Bock continued, “Our goal with Day Trading Challenges is to make trading education both more engaging and accessible to anyone looking to sharpen their skills,” added Bock. “We’ve taken the traditional trading challenge model and reimagined it for speed and flexibility.”

About Eightcap:

Founded in 2015, Eightcap is a multi-regulated Australian fintech company providing a full suite of derivative products across traditional and digital asset markets. With regulatory licenses in the UK (FCA), Australia (ASIC), the Bahamas (SCB), Cyprus (CySEC), the UAE (MENA), and Seychelles (FSA). Eightcap serves both B2C and B2B clients through its trading solutions. Recognised as the Best Global CFD Broker by TradingView in 2024 and with a global team of over 300, Eightcap is focused on providing exceptional trading solutions for modern traders. From award-winning derivatives brokerage to customised trading solutions for businesses and enterprises.

