Euronext announces tender offer on existing EUR 2026 Bonds and intention to launch a new bonds issuance

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 17 November 2025 – Euronext N.V. (the Offeror) announces today an invitation to holders of its outstanding €600,000,000 0.125 per cent. Bonds due 2026 (ISIN: DK0030485271) (of which €600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount currently remains outstanding) (the Bonds) to tender any and all such Bonds for purchase by the Offeror for cash (such invitation, the Offer).

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions (including, but not limited to, the New Issue Condition (as defined below)) described in the tender offer memorandum dated 17 November 2025 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Offeror in connection with the Offer, and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below, as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. For detailed terms of the Offer, please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum, copies of which are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Summary of the Offer

A summary of certain terms of the Offer appears below:

Description



of the Bonds ISIN /



Common Code Outstanding



Principal Amount Maturity



Date Purchase



Price Amount subject to the



Offer €600,000,000 0.125%



Bonds due 2026 DK0030485271/



233898490 €600,000,000 17 May



2026 99.05



per cent. Any and all

Rationale for the Offer

The purpose of the Offer and planned issuance of the New Bonds (as defined below) is to proactively manage the overall maturity profile of the Offeror’s debt in an efficient manner. The Offer also provides Holders with the opportunity to sell their current holdings in the Bonds and, if they so wish, apply for priority in the allocation of the New Bonds, as more fully described below in “Allocation of the New Bonds”.

It is the current intention of the Offeror to redeem the Bonds that are not purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer on their maturity date.

Bonds purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled and will not be re-issued or re-sold.

Purchase Price and Accrued Interest Payments

Subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the New Issue Condition, the Offeror will, on the Settlement Date, pay for any Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase by it pursuant to the Offer a fixed cash purchase price for such Bonds (the Purchase Price) equal to 99.05 per cent. of the principal amount of the Bonds.

The Offeror will also, subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the New Issue Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date, make an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of any Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

Any and all Offer and No Scaling

If the New Issue Condition is satisfied (or waived) and the Offeror decides to accept for purchase any valid tenders of Bonds pursuant to the Offer, the Offeror will accept for purchase all of the Bonds that are validly tendered and there will be no scaling of any tenders of Bonds for purchase (the final aggregate principal amount of Bonds accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer being the Final Acceptance Amount).

New Issue Condition

The Offeror also announced today its intention to issue a series of new euro-denominated fixed rate bonds (the New Bonds), subject to market conditions.

Whether the Offeror will purchase any Bonds validly tendered in the Offer is subject, without limitation, to the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Offeror) of the issue of the New Bonds (the New Issue Condition), or the waiver of such condition.

Even if the New Issue Condition is satisfied (or waived), the Offeror is under no obligation to accept for purchase any Bonds tendered pursuant to the Offer. The acceptance for purchase by the Offeror of Bonds validly tendered pursuant to the Offer is at the sole and absolute discretion of the Offeror.

Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy, any New Bonds (and tenders of Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Offer will not be accepted from Holders) in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. Any investment decision to purchase any New Bonds should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus to be prepared by the Offeror in connection with the issue and listing of the New Bonds (including any amendment or supplement thereto, the Prospectus), and no reliance is to be placed on any representations other than those contained in the Prospectus. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations, a preliminary prospectus (the Preliminary Prospectus) dated on or about 17 November 2025 relating to the New Bonds is available from the Dealer Managers (in their capacity as active bookrunners of the issue of the New Bonds) on request. Holders who may wish to subscribe for New Bonds should carefully consider all of the information in the Preliminary Prospectus and (once published) the Prospectus, including (but not limited to) the risk factors therein.

For the avoidance of doubt, the ability to purchase New Bonds is subject to all applicable securities laws and regulations in force in any relevant jurisdiction (including the jurisdiction of the relevant Holder and the selling restrictions set out in the Prospectus). It is the sole responsibility of each Holder to satisfy itself that it is eligible to purchase the New Bonds.

The New Bonds are not being, and will not be, offered or sold in the United States. Nothing in this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Bonds in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The New Bonds may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act)) absent registration under, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of, the Securities Act and in accordance with all applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction. The New Bonds have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

Compliance information for the New Bonds:

EU MiFID II professionals/ ECPs-only/UK MIFIR professionals/ECPs-only/No EU PRIIPs or UK PRIIPs KID – eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No sales to EEA or UK retail investors; no key information document has been or will be prepared. No sales in Belgium to consumers within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law dated 28 February 2013, as amended.

See the Preliminary Prospectus and (once published) the Prospectus for further information.

No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the New Bonds that would permit a public offering of securities where such public offering would lead to a requirement to publish a prospectus or a similar requirement, and the New Bonds shall be registered in VP System in minimum nominal amounts equal to €1,000 and may only be initially subscribed and thereafter traded and transferred in minimum principal amounts of €100,000 and in multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof.

Allocation of the New Bonds

When considering allocation of the New Bonds, the Offeror may give preference to those Holders that, prior to such allocation, have validly tendered or have given a firm intention to the Dealer Managers that they intend to tender their Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Offer. Therefore, a Holder that wishes to subscribe for New Bonds in addition to tendering its existing Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Offer may be eligible to receive, at the sole and absolute discretion of the Offeror, priority in the allocation of the New Bonds, subject to the issue of the New Bonds, the selling restrictions that will be contained in the Prospectus relating to the New Bonds and such Holder making a separate application for the purchase of such New Bonds to the Dealer Managers (in their capacity as active bookrunners of the issue of the New Bonds) in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of such active bookrunners. Any such preference will, subject to the sole and absolute discretion of the Offeror, be applicable up to the aggregate principal amount of Bonds tendered by such Holder (or in respect of which such Holder has indicated a firm intention to tender as described above) pursuant to the Offer. However, the Offeror is not obliged to allocate any New Bonds to a Holder that has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender its Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Offer and, if any such New Bonds are allocated, the principal amount thereof may be less or more than the principal amount of Bonds tendered by such Holder pursuant to the Offer. Any such allocation will also, among other factors, take into account the minimum principal amount of the New Bonds for any transfer (being €100,000).

All allocations of the New Bonds, while being considered by the Offeror as set out above, will be made in accordance with customary new issue allocation processes and procedures in the sole and absolute discretion of the Offeror. In the event that a Holder validly tenders Bonds pursuant to the Offer, such Bonds will remain subject to such tender and the conditions of the Offer as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum irrespective of whether that Holder receives all, part or none of any allocation of New Bonds for which it has applied.

Holders should note that the pricing and allocation of the New Bonds are expected to take place prior to the Expiration Deadline for the Offer and any Holder that wishes to subscribe for New Bonds in addition to tendering existing Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Offer should therefore provide, as soon as practicable, to the Dealer Managers any indications of a firm intention to tender Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Offer and the quantum of Bonds that it intends to tender.

Tender Instructions

In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest Payment pursuant to, the Offer, Holders must validly tender their Bonds for purchase by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender Agent by 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 24 November 2025 unless extended, re-opened, amended and/or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum (the Expiration Deadline).

Holders holding Bonds directly in the VP System or through a participant or sub-participant of the VP System (other than those held in Euroclear Bank SA/NV (Euroclear) or Clearstream Banking S.A. (Clearstream and, together with Euroclear, the Clearing Systems and each a Clearing System)) must, in order to be eligible to participate in the Offer in the manner specified in the Tender Offer Memorandum, (i) arrange for the Bonds which they wish to tender to be transferred to an account in either of the Clearing Systems and (ii) maintain or, where relevant, procure access to an account in either of the Clearing Systems through which such Bonds can be traded, and to which both the Purchase Price and the applicable Accrued Interest Payment may be credited by the Offeror.

Holders who do not have access to an account, as described above, in either of the Clearing Systems (either directly or through a Direct Participant or other intermediary), or who do not transfer the Bonds which they wish to tender to a Direct Participant in either Clearing System, will not be able to submit a Tender Instruction to the Tender Agent and will not be eligible to participate in the Offer in the manner specified in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Any Holder who (i) holds its Bonds directly, or through a participant or sub-participant of the VP System, in a securities account within the VP System, (ii) is unable to transfer the relevant Bonds to an account in either Clearing System and (iii) who is eligible to view the Tender Offer Memorandum and make an investment decision with respect to the Offer may contact the Tender Agent for further information, using the contact details set out below.

Tender Instructions will be irrevocable except in the limited circumstances described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum principal amount of Bonds of no less than €100,000 (being the minimum transferable principal amount of the Bonds) and may be submitted in any integral multiple of €1,000 thereafter.

Indicative timetable for the Offer

The anticipated transaction timetable is summarised below:

Events Times and Dates



(All times are CET) Commencement of the Offer



Announcement of the Offer and of the intention of the Offeror to issue the New Bonds, subject to market conditions.



Clearing System Notices distributed via the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants and Tender Offer Memorandum available upon request from the Tender Agent (subject to the restrictions set out in “Offer and Distribution Restrictions” below), the contact details of which are set out below.





17 November 2025 Pricing of the New Bonds On or about 18 November 2025 Expiration Deadline



Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for Holders to be able to participate in the Offer.





5.00 p.m. on 24 November 2025 Announcement of Results



Announcement by the Offeror of whether it will accept (subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date) valid tenders of Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, (i) the Final Acceptance Amount and (ii) the aggregate principal amount of Bonds that will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date (if any).





As soon as reasonably practicable on the Business Day after the Expiration Deadline (expected to be 25 November 2025) Settlement Date



Subject to the satisfaction, or waiver, of the New Issue Condition, the expected Settlement Date for the Offer.





Expected to be 27 November 2025 or, if later, the Business Day following the settlement of the issue of the New Bonds

The Offeror may, in its sole and absolute discretion, extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of and/or terminate the Offer at any time (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum) and the above times and dates are subject to the right of the Offeror to so extend, re-open, amend and/or terminate the Offer.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Bonds when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Holder in order for that Holder to be able to participate in, or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Offer before the deadlines specified above. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines set out above and in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Unless stated otherwise, announcements in connection with the Offer will be made by or on behalf of the Offeror by (i) publication on the website of Euronext Dublin (www.euronext.com); (ii) publication on the website of the Offeror; (iii) publication through the electronic communication system of Bloomberg and (iv) the delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants and through the VP System for communication to participants and sub-participants in the VP System. Such announcements may also be made on the Informa IGM Screen Insider service. Copies of all such announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained upon request from the Tender Agent, the contact details for which are below. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to the Clearing Systems and Holders are urged to contact the Tender Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Offer. In addition, Holders may contact the Dealer Managers for information using the contact details below.

Holders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Offer.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, ING Bank N.V., J.P. Morgan SE and Société Générale are acting as Dealer Managers for the Offer and Kroll Issuer Services Limited is acting as Tender Agent.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers:

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Attention: Liability Management; Tel: +44 207 214 5903; Email: liability.management@ca-cib.com)

ING Bank N.V. (Telephone: +44 20 7767 6784; Email: liability.management@ing.com; Attention: Liability Management Team)

J.P. Morgan SE (Telephone: +44 207 134 2468; Attention: EMEA Liability Management Group; Email: liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com)

Société Générale (Attention: Liability Management; Telephone: +33 1 42 13 32 40; Email: liability.management@sgcib.com)

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the procedures for participating in the Offer, including the delivery of Tender Instructions, may be directed to the Tender Agent:

Kroll Issuer Services Limited (Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7704 0880; Attention: Owen Morris; Email: euronext@is.kroll.com; Tender Offer Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/euronext).

This announcement is released by the Offeror and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as amended (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Judith Stein, Investor Relations Senior Manager at the Offeror.

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Bonds are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to tender such Bonds pursuant to the Offer. The Dealer Managers are acting exclusively for the Offeror and no one else in connection with the arrangements described in this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum and will not be responsible to any Holder for providing the protections which would be afforded to customers of the Dealer Managers or for advising any other person in connection with the Offer. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers or the Tender Agent or any director, officer, employee, agent or affiliate of any such person has made or will make any assessment of the merits and risks of the Offer or of the impact of the Offer on the interests of the Holders either as a class or as individuals, and none of them makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender Bonds pursuant to the Offer. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers or the Tender Agent (or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates) is providing Holders with any legal, business, tax or other advice in this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum. Holders should consult with their own advisers as needed to assist them in making an investment decision and to advise them whether they are legally permitted to tender Bonds for cash.

Offer and Distribution Restrictions

Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and/or any other materials relating to the Offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and/or any other materials relating to the Offer come(s) are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Neither this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum nor the electronic transmission thereof constitutes an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell Bonds (and tenders of Bonds in the Offer will not be accepted from Holders) in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Managers or any of its affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Managers or such affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Offeror in such jurisdiction.

No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the New Bonds that would permit a public offering of securities where such public offering would lead to a requirement to publish a prospectus or a similar requirement and the New Bonds shall be registered in VP System in minimum nominal amounts equal to €1,000 and may only be initially subscribed and thereafter traded and transferred in minimum principal amounts of €100,000 and in multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof.

United States: The Offer is not being made, and will not be made, directly or indirectly in or into, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States or to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (each a U.S. Person)). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone, the internet and other forms of electronic communication. The Bonds may not be tendered in the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States or by persons located or resident in the United States or by any U.S. Person. Accordingly, copies of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians, nominees or trustees) in or into the United States or to any persons located or resident in the United States or to any U.S. Person, and the Bonds cannot be tendered in the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within or by persons located or resident in the United States or by any U.S. Person. Any purported tender of Bonds in the Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid and any purported tender of Bonds made by a person located in the United States, a U.S. Person, by any person acting for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person, or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States will be invalid and will not be accepted.

Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum is an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to U.S. Persons. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the Securities Act. The New Bonds have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with all applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Each Holder participating in the Offer will represent that it is not a U.S. Person and it is not located in the United States and it is not participating in the Offer from the United States, or it is acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal located outside the United States that is not giving an order to participate in the Offer from the United States and who is not a U.S. Person. For the purposes of this and the above two paragraphs, United States means the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the Northern Mariana Islands), any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia.

European Economic Area: In any European Economic Area (EEA) member state, the communication of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer are only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that member state within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum have been prepared on the basis that the Offer in any member state of the EEA (each, a Relevant Member State) will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus.

Each person in a Relevant Member State who receives any communication in respect of the Offer contemplated in the Tender Offer Memorandum will be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed to and with the Dealer Managers and the Company that it is a qualified investor within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

United Kingdom: The communication of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer is not being made and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to (1) persons outside the United Kingdom, (2) those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the Financial Promotion Order)), (3) persons who are within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order or (4) any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (together being referred to as relevant persons). Any person in the United Kingdom who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Italy: None of the Offer, this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer have been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. The Offer is being carried out in the Republic of Italy (Italy) as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the Financial Services Act) and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended.

Any Holder or beneficial owner of the Bonds that is resident and/or located in Italy may tender some or all of its Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Offer through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of 15 February 2018, as amended, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB, the Bank of Italy or any other Italian authority.

Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis

its clients in connection with the Bonds, the Offer and the Tender Offer Memorandum.

France: The Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in the Republic of France (France). This announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other document or material relating to the Offer have only been and shall only be distributed in France to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended. None of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum or any other such document or material has been or will be submitted for clearance to, or approved by, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Belgium: The Offer is not being made, and will not be made or advertised, directly or indirectly, to any individual in Belgium qualifying as a consumer within the meaning of Article I.1 of the Belgian Code of Economic Law dated 28 February 2013, as amended (a Belgian Consumer) and this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and/or any other documents or materials relating to the Offer have not been and shall not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in Belgium to Belgian Consumers.

