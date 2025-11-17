Dr. Vignesh Rajah Appointed as SERB Pharmaceuticals’ Chief Medical Officer

London, UK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERB Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vignesh Rajah as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Rajah brings over two decades of global experience leading medical and clinical organisations in US and European pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in SERB’s growth journey. As CMO, Dr. Rajah will play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s scientific and medical capabilities, supporting the launch of new products, deepening engagement with the medical and scientific community, and identifying new opportunities to help patients.

Vanessa Wolfeler, CEO of SERB, said: “Vignesh’s unique expertise as both a physician and an experienced CMO reinforces our unwavering commitment to advancing patient care and improving health outcomes. His deep clinical insight and passion for evidence-based innovation will help us realize the full potential of our therapies. Under his leadership, we will sharpen our focus on delivering safe, effective, and compassionate solutions that truly transform patients’ lives and underscores SERB’s ongoing commitment to advancing medical excellence.”

Dr. Vignesh Rajah, newly appointed CMO, said: “I’m thrilled to join SERB at such a pivotal moment in its growth. The company’s focus on rare disease and emergency medicines and its commitment to addressing urgent medical needs strongly align with my own values as a physician and medical leader. I look forward to working with our teams and our partners in the medical community to bring meaningful innovation to patients around the world.”

Dr. Rajah was most recently the CMO of the US biotech Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. He previously served in senior medical roles with global pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi, Wyeth, and GSK and has experience in therapy areas including rare diseases, oncology, immunology, respiratory, and vaccines. Prior to his industry career, Dr. Rajah practised medicine as a paediatric critical care specialist in major centres of excellence in London.

About SERB Pharmaceuticals

SERB is a global specialty pharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of medicines for rare emergency medicine, rare diseases, and CBRN preparedness. For over 30 years we have consistently provided emergency medicines, medical countermeasures, and the world’s leading portfolio of antidotes. With a strong presence in the US, Europe, and the Middle East, along with a global network of distribution partners, we make essential medicines available in over 100 countries. Our proven ability to acquire, develop, manufacture, launch and commercialize specialist medicines allows us to meet critical medical needs with urgency. By expanding our reach through selective acquisitions and entering new markets, we’re not just supplying medicine; we’re improving the standard of care for more patients around the world.

Learn more at https://SERB.com.