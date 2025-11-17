Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition publishes data on the benefits of early treatment with golexanolone in Parkinson’s disease

STOCKHOLM – November 17, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has published data in the scientific journal Neuropharmacology, showing sustained benefits of early treatment with golexanolone in a Parkinson's disease model. The data show that golexanolone may delay the progression of Parkinson’s disease symptoms and postpone the need for L-DOPA treatment if the therapy is administered early.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease hallmarked by motor symptoms and disrupted cognitive functions as well as mental health. The disorder is caused by the loss of nerve cells in the brain that produce the signaling substance dopamine, leading to various symptoms that reduce the patient’s well-being and quality of life. Umecrine Cognition is developing a new class of drugs to alleviate cognitive symptoms.

A preclinical study of golexanolone in a Parkinson’s disease model demonstrates that early treatment with golexanolone provides stronger and longer-lasting symptom relief compared to starting it later. When administered soon after symptoms appeared, golexanolone significantly reduced severe fatigue and lack of movement. Furthermore, the study recorded enhanced motor coordination and improved gross motor function.



These findings indicate that golexanolone rebalances key neurotransmitter systems in the brain whose dysfunction is central to Parkinson’s pathology, highlighting its potential as a disease-modifying approach rather than just symptomatic relief.

The results of the study were published in the November issue of Neuropharmacology and can be found here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41202876/

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 60 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

