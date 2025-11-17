Ramsay Sante : conditions of availability and consultation of the preparatory documents for the Ramsay Générale de Santé General Meeting of December 11, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 14th November 2025

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF DECEMBER 11, 2025

Conditions of availability and consultation of the preparatory documents for the Ramsay Générale de Santé General Meeting of December 11, 2025

The shareholders of Ramsay Générale de Santé are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting on Thursday, December 11, 2025, which will take place at 10 a.m. at the Apostrophe 83 avenue Marceau 75116 Paris.

The preliminary meeting notice was published in the French BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday, November 3, 2025 and contains the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main terms of participation and voting at this General Meeting. This notice is also available on the Company’s website (www.ramsaysante.eu).

The convening notice will be published within the applicable legal requirements on the BALO website and in a legal gazette, and will also be available on the Company’s website.

All the documents and information provided for in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be accessed on the Company’s website (www.ramsaysante.eu section “Finance and investors / Shareholder’s Meetings”) under the applicable legal and regulatory conditions.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to Shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the Meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

Shareholders holding registered shares may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them free of charge. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares issued by the authorized intermediary;

Shareholders may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office, 39, rue Mstislav Rostropovitch 75017 Paris, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may ask written questions to the Chairman of the Board of Directors. These questions must be addressed to the company's registered office : Ramsay Générale de Santé (Assemblée générale) 39, rue Mstislav Rostropovitch CS 60053 - 75850 Paris Cedex 17, by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt or by electronic means to the following address: questions@ramsaysante.fr no later than the fourth working day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e., December 5, 2025. They must be accompanied by an account registration certificate.

The 2025 General Meeting will be broadcast live and made available for replayon the Company's website: www.ramsaysante.fr, section “Finance and investors / Shareholder’s Meetings”.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company's website to be informed of the latest communications.

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the European leader in private hospitalisation and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the group welcomes 13 million patients each year in 492 facilities across five countries (France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy).

As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé covers the entire care pathways in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, medical and rehabilitation care, mental health and primary care centres, with constant innovation to improves everyone's health and ensures equitable access to secure and qualitative care.

Code ISIN and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471

Website: www.ramsaysante.fr

Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon

Tél. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tél. +33 1 87 86 22 11

clement.lafaix@ramsaysante.fr brigitte.cachon@ramsaysante.fr

