3D Metrology Market Size to Exceed USD 21.69 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The 3D Metrology Market Size was worth USD 11.74 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.69 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.97% over 2025-2032.”

Upgrade In 3D Scanning Technologies to Drive Market Growth Globally

By combining 3D scanning technologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, automatic problem diagnosis and predictive maintenance are made possible, which enhances the inspection process even further. This indicates that more sectors are using these cutting-edge 3D scanning technologies to streamline quality control concerns, leading to improved operational functionality and product quality.

The developments in 3D scanning technology have had a significant impact on the inspection and quality control procedures. Advances in photogrammetry, structured light scanners, and high-resolution laser scanners have made it possible to collect data at faster speeds with more accuracy. For industries, such as aerospace and automotive, where accuracy is crucial, it has improved the quality of measurements more effectively and with a higher number of in-depth analyses of complex geometries and intricate parts.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application

As businesses in sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics are becoming more interested in defect identification and process optimization, the Quality Control & Inspection segment held an amazing 44% of the market in 2024. The 3D Scanning segment is also projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.77% in the forecast period 2024-2032 owing to the increasing adoption of advanced scanning technologies.

By Offering

In 2024, Hardware segment accounted for the largest market share at 29% as the 3D scanners, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), and laser trackers are considered highly vital instruments for the process of precision measurement and quality control. The Services segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.47% in the forecast period 2024-2032 due to the high demand for specialized metrology services, including calibration, maintenance, training, and data analysis, drives this growth.

Regional Insights:

Due in large part to the presence of important industries including electronics, automotive, and aerospace, North America held a 37 percent market share in 2024, dominating the 3D metrology industry. Given their high degree of adaptability to highly advanced metrology solutions, the United States of America leads this region. This is primarily driven by their substantial investments in research and development, and their effective government policies that encourage innovation and excellence in manufacturing.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% for the 2025–2032 forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the growth percentages because to its rapid industrialization, increased manufacturing sectors, and investments in cutting-edge technology. Due to their vast manufacturing bases and technological advancements, China, Japan, and India are the main nations propelling this rise.

Recent News:

In May 2024 , Hexagon introduced two portable 3D scanners Atlascan Max and Marvelscan designed for manufacturing and MRO inspection in the aerospace sector. These are the company’s first handheld 3D scanners, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, enabling handheld scanning, automated inspection, and diverse reverse engineering applications.

, Hexagon introduced two portable 3D scanners Atlascan Max and Marvelscan designed for manufacturing and MRO inspection in the aerospace sector. These are the company’s first handheld 3D scanners, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, enabling handheld scanning, automated inspection, and diverse reverse engineering applications. In September 2024, Nikon Metrology released a comprehensive update to Volume 5.1 of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) measurement standards. The expanded standards now include a broader set of automotive measurement applications, addressing the rising demand for diverse and sophisticated metrology solutions.

