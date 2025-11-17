Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 46 of 2025, Kaldalón hf. purchased 1,544,666 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 39,932,383 as detailed below

Date Time Purchased Shares Share Price Purchase Price Own Shares after Transaction 10.11.2025 14:29:32 400,000 26.00 10,400,000 16,739,921 11.11.2025 10:22:25 39 25.80 1,006 16,739,960 11.11.2025 14:33:07 17,701 25.80 456,686 16,757,661 11.11.2025 14:37:21 382,260 25.80 9,862,308 17,139,921 12.11.2025 11:06:45 376,746 25.80 9,720,047 17,516,667 12.11.2025 12:08:47 4,480 25.80 115,584 17,521,147 12.11.2025 13:09:49 4,480 25.80 115,584 17,525,627 12.11.2025 14:27:23 4,480 25.80 115,584 17,530,107 12.11.2025 15:15:32 4,480 25.80 115,584 17,534,587 14.11.2025 13:50:52 350,000 25.80 9,030,000 17,884,587 1,544,666 17,884,587

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 28 October 2025 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to a maximum of 9,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 250,000,000. The buyback program commenced on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (volume or amount) is reached, but in any case no later than 31 December 2025.

Prior to these transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 16,339,921 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 17,884,587 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.65% of the company’s total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón hf. has purchased a total of 3,694,666 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.34% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 96,632,383.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is