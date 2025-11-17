FundedFun Announces Exceptional Challenge Suite and Advantageous Pricing for Global Prop Traders





CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundedFun Limited , a proprietary trading platform focused on providing a fair and accessible evaluation environment, today announced a radical expansion of its challenge offerings. The platform now features a comprehensive suite of evaluation models, including Instant, 1-Step, and 2-Step Challenges, available at very competitive prices and designed to meet the diverse needs and experience levels of the global trading community.

The expanded challenge range reflects FundedFun’s mission to reduce entry barriers for everyone. Virtual account sizes now range from $2,000 to $100,000, allowing participants to select options that align with their financial capacity and risk management preferences. This tiered structure accommodates both novice and experienced traders.

"Our goal is to identify and empower disciplined traders globally, and we believe that should not be restricted by high upfront costs or rigid evaluation models," said Chief Marketing Officer - Janis Lee. "By offering challenges from $2,000 up to $100,000 and introducing the Instant Challenge, we are providing unprecedented flexibility and affordability in the prop firm space."

Overview of the Expanded Challenge Suite

Instant Challenge: Designed for traders seeking immediate funding, this model bypasses the traditional evaluation phase, allowing traders to start earning a profit immediately based on their performance in the funded demo account.



No profit target. The profit split is 80%. Traders must adhere to a 3% Maximum Daily Loss and a 5% Maximum Overall Loss.

1-Step Challenge: A streamlined evaluation requiring traders to achieve a 10% Profit Target within 60 days. The risk parameters are set at a maximum daily loss of 4% and a maximum overall loss of 6%.

A streamlined evaluation requiring traders to achieve a 10% Profit Target within 60 days. The risk parameters are set at a maximum daily loss of 4% and a maximum overall loss of 6%. 2-Step Challenge: A two-phase evaluation process that tests a trader's ability to be profitable and consistent over a more extended period. Traders must first reach a 10% Profit Target in Step 1 (4% Max Daily Loss, 6% Max Overall Loss) and then an 8% Profit Target in Step 2 (5% Max Daily Loss, 10% Max Overall Loss). Both steps must be completed within a combined 60-day window.

FundedFun’s platform utilizes the MatchTrader system, which is integrated with TradingView charting tools. This combination offers a robust, mobile-compatible interface with rapid execution and advanced analytical features. The prop firm’s transparent rules and profit split of up to 80% of virtual profits are intended to provide competitive terms for participants.

FundedFun provides information about current promotional offers and discounts through its marketing channels. These promotions are intended to increase affordability for participants.

About FundedFun Limited

FundedFun Limited is a proprietary trading platform incorporated in St. Lucia. The company offers a simulated trading environment for evaluating and training skilled traders. FundedFun's model is built on the principles of fair rules, low cost, and high rewards, with a mission to identify and partner with consistent traders globally through a performance-based profit-sharing agreement. The prop firm operates solely on demo accounts, protecting both the firm and the trader from capital risk while replicating real market conditions.

For more information about Fundedfun and its launch promotion, users can visit https://fundedfun.com/home .

Contact

Media Team

FundedFun

support@fundedfun.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/291bb187-ed8d-468f-9919-b49856e45a65