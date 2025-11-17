"Eastern Starry Sky: Jincheng Museum’s Twenty-Eight Mansions International Art Exhibition" Held in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eastern Starry Sky: Jincheng Museum’s Twenty-Eight Mansions International Art Exhibition successfully concluded at the Insadong Art Center in Seoul, South Korea, running from November 12 to 18, 2025. This exhibition marked the first overseas showcase of the Twenty-Eight Mansions Painted Sculptures from the Jade Emperor Temple in Jincheng, Shanxi Province, China. Renowned as “unique treasures of China,” the collection offered Korean audiences an artistic journey into the cultural dialogue of the Eastern cosmos.





A special symposium was held on November 15 as part of the exhibition. Participants included He Tao and Si Si, Deputy Directors of the Jincheng City Cultural Relics Protection and Research Center (Jincheng Museum), as well as Professor Sun Zhanfang, President of Global Intercultural Development Association (Korea) and Korea Association of Shanxi Culture Studies, along with other experts and scholars. The symposium explored topics such as the artistic value of the Twenty-Eight Mansions sculptures, ancient astronomical cultural exchange between China and Korea, and the digital preservation and innovative application of cultural heritage. Participants also discussed international collaboration opportunities related to the ESG evaluation system for museums—an initiative pioneered globally by Professor Sun Zhanfang’s team—sparking lively and productive dialogue.





The exhibition and its associated events not only showcased to the Korean public the exquisite craftsmanship and profound cosmological worldview embedded in Chinese Song and Yuan dynasty sculpture but also provided a high-level platform for academic exchange and cultural innovation between China and South Korea, laying a solid foundation for future cooperation.

Both parties also engaged in-depth discussions on the international ESG standards Framework for Museums (ESG-IM, which were jointly released by Professor Sun Zhanfang’s team, the International Cross-Cultural Development Association and American Journal of Advanced Integrated Science (AJAIS). The standards, as a new framework for international museum ESG evaluation, are being released globally for the first time.





Chengcheng

gyjd2024＠126.com

http://www.jcbwg.cn

86-18103568377

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ce082d1-14fd-4aac-be69-f80c7b8e4a10

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/608d77a8-7c9c-491c-9aa4-5f62605273d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca1a8263-8a1d-492e-8be0-87786db30a57