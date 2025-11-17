Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Provides Detailed V1 Rollout Timeline for Q4 2025 With Over 18,000 Early Participants

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has released a clear timeline for its V1 protocol rollout, confirming that the first testnet version will go live in Q4 2025. This update has helped sharpen the project’s identity as one of the most active DeFi crypto developments of the year. With more than 18,000 early participants already involved and interest building around the presale, the upcoming launch has become a major point of focus for those tracking the growth of new crypto projects. The announcement marks a transition from preparation to actual delivery, which is often a defining moment for protocols aiming to enter the top crypto category.

Presale Scale and Community Growth

Mutuum Finance has seen consistent engagement throughout 2025, with the presale attracting increasing attention as the project advances toward its technical milestones. The presale began early this year, giving users a chance to gain exposure ahead of the platform’s first public release. Since Phase 1, interest has grown steadily, and the project has now surpassed 18,000 holders, underscoring how quickly its community has expanded.

These early participants have collectively helped the project raise $18.8 million, placing Mutuum Finance among the higher-performing DeFi crypto presales of 2025 in terms of funding momentum. This level of early traction is notable for a protocol that has yet to launch its testnet version, signaling a strong appetite for lending-focused platforms that prioritize transparent design and technical depth.

Price Progression and Phase Structure

The MUTM token is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a climb of nearly 300% from the initial $0.01 price set during Phase 1. This growth has followed a fixed stage-based structure, where each phase has a set price and a capped allocation. As demand increases, phases sell out faster and automatically move the token to the next price point. This format has helped create a natural sense of progression throughout the presale.

Phase 6 is now over 88% allocated, and with each phase becoming smaller as the presale continues, interest has remained steady. The 24-hour leaderboard also adds to daily activity. Each day, the highest contributor receives $500 in MUTM, creating an ongoing stream of engagement and giving the presale a competitive feel. This mechanic keeps attention high and encourages participants to stay active as the presale advances.

These combined elements — the rising token price, the fast allocation rate, and the daily leaderboard — have contributed to strong awareness around the project as it moves toward its next development stage.

Detailed V1 Rollout Timeline for Q4 2025

Mutuum Finance recently shared a precise outline of the V1 testnet, confirming a Q4 2025 release on the Sepolia network. This version will introduce several core parts of the protocol. It includes a new liquidity pool that will handle all lending and borrowing activity. Users who deposit assets will receive mtTokens, which act as proof of their position and show how much yield they have earned over time. Borrowers will interact through a dedicated debt token that tracks their open loans. A liquidator bot will also be active during V1 to help manage risky positions and keep the system stable. For the initial market, the platform will support ETH and USDT for supplying, borrowing, and collateral use.

This lineup represents the essential structure of a functioning lending protocol, signifying that Mutuum Finance is entering the stage where users can begin testing its features directly. The rollout is planned under Phase 2 of the roadmap, which focuses on smart-contract refinement, interface improvements, risk-parameter setup, and analytics tooling.

The V1 release is viewed as a major turning point because it brings the project from planning into real operation. For early participants, this means the presale is no longer just a funding phase — it is now linked to a live product milestone with clear timelines and deliverables. This naturally increases anticipation and the sense that the project is entering a decisive phase of development.

Roadmap Context and Growing FOMO

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap is organized into several phases, each marking a key step in the platform’s growth. The early stages covered community building, presale setup, compliance preparation, and external auditing — including a completed CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score. These elements helped establish a foundation of transparency and reliability before technical delivery.

Phase 2, which the V1 testnet belongs to, is dedicated to building the core system. With this stage now approaching completion, many observers note that the presale is moving in parallel with visible progress on development. This tends to increase FOMO among prospective buyers, as they expect activity to intensify once testnet access becomes available.

Mutuum Finance is entering one of its most important chapters. With V1 scheduled for Q4 2025 and more than 18,000 participants already supporting the project, the protocol has built strong presale momentum. The combination of clear development timelines, steady token growth, expanding community numbers, and detailed roadmap delivery has positioned MUTM as one of the most closely followed new crypto launches in the DeFi space this year.

As Phase 6 moves closer to full allocation and the testnet debut approaches, the project’s next steps are expected to draw even more attention from users tracking the growth of rising top crypto contenders.