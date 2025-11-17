Harmonic Filter Market Size to Hit USD 2.55 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmonic Filter Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Harmonic Filter Market Size was valued at USD 1.41billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% over 2025-2032.”

Rising Power Quality Regulations to Propel Market Expansion Globally

To guarantee that electrical systems operate effectively and safely, governments and regulatory agencies around the world are strengthening power quality requirements, which encourages the use of harmonic filters. These filters aid in reducing harmonic distortions, which can destroy machinery and interfere with normal operations. Industries can preserve power stability and avoid expensive fines by following stringent standards.

The need for harmonic filters is anticipated to increase as more sectors place a higher priority on grid stability and energy efficiency, particularly in sectors, such as manufacturing, telecommunications, and renewable energy that rely significantly on sensitive equipment. This regulatory drive improves system performance and sustainability while ensuring that enterprises stay in compliance.

Harmonic Filter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.41 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.68% From 2024 to 2032 Key Segmentation • By Product (Active, Passive, Hybrid)

• By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase)

• By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage)

• By End Use(Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Phase

The three-phase segment dominated the harmonic filter market with approximately 69% of the revenue in 2024, driven by its widespread use in industrial and commercial applications. From 2025 to 2032, the single phase segment of the harmonic filter market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate. This rise is further supported by the increasing use of single-phase electrical systems in the small business and household sectors, which are still significantly impacted by harmonic interruptions that negatively impact plant efficiency and energy production.

By Product

In 2024, the passive segment of the harmonic filter market accounted for around 60% of the total revenue, making it the largest share holder. Passive harmonic filters are widely used for their simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and reliability in mitigating harmonic distortions in electrical systems, further augmenting segment’s expansion. The active segment of the harmonic filter market is expected to witness the fastest growth over 2025-2032, driven by the increasing demand for more efficient and dynamic power quality solutions.

By Voltage

The low voltage segment dominated the harmonic filter market in 2024, accounting for approximately 36% of the total revenue. The low voltage segment dominated the market due to the extensive adoption of low voltage systems in multiple verticals such as manufacturing, commercial, and residential. The medium voltage segment in the harmonic filter market is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2025 to 2032. The primary growth factor for this market is the growing demand for low-cost power quality in industrial and commercial applications utilizing medium voltage systems.

By End-Use

The industrial segment dominated the harmonic filter market in 2024, contributing approximately 60% of the total revenue. This market dominance can be attributed to the rising demand for power quality solutions in different industries. The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the harmonic filter market over 2025-2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for reliable and efficient electrical systems in commercial buildings such as offices, retail spaces, and hotels.

Regional Insights:

The North America segment of the harmonic filter market experienced significant growth, contributing to around 50% of the total revenue in 2024. The presence of market key players and focus on sustainability is also propelling the growth of the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the harmonic filter market during 2025-2032 due to ongoing industrialization, urbanization, and demand for energy-efficient solutions in major countries among them China, India, and Japan.

Recent News:

In November 2024, ABB launched the ACS8080 medium voltage drives, which achieve efficiencies up to 98% and reduce harmonic distortion by 50% compared to traditional control methods. The drives integrate advanced diagnostics, enabling faster troubleshooting, extending equipment lifetimes, and delivering energy savings across industrial and manufacturing applications.

