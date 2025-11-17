$175+ Billion Fried Chicken Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Yum! Brands Leads with 22.15% Share, Followed by Chick-fil-A and Popeyes in Top Ten Controlling 48.13% of 2024 Market

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fried Chicken Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and explains the fried chicken market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The global fried chicken market reached a value of nearly $93.33 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.26% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $93.33 billion in 2024 to $130.63 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.96%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2029 and reach $178.14 billion in 2034.
Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth of online food delivery services, rising changes in lifestyle and food habits, cultural popularity and comfort food appeal and rise in demand for affordable pricing and value meals. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were rising costs of raw materials and shift to plant-based diets. Going forward, the rising fast-food consumption, global expansion of QSR chains, increasing demand for high-protein diets and rising influence of social media food trends will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the fried chicken market in the future include impact of trade war and tariffs, growing health awareness and stringent food regulations.
The fried chicken market is segmented by type into wings, breast, drumsticks, thighs, nuggets and other types. The wings market was the largest segment of the fried chicken market segmented by type, accounting for 39.01% or $36.41 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the nuggets segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fried chicken market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.42% during 2024-2029.
The fried chicken market is segmented by preparation style into traditional fried chicken, spicy fried chicken, southern-style fried chicken, Korean fried chicken and gourmet fried chicken. The traditional fried chicken market was the largest segment of the fried chicken market segmented by preparation style, accounting for 32.70% or $30.51 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the Korean fried chicken segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fried chicken market segmented by preparation style, at a CAGR of 12.04% during 2024-2029.
The fried chicken market is segmented by distribution channel into restaurants and fast-food chains, food service industry, retail and online delivery services. The restaurants and fast-food chains market was the largest segment of the fried chicken market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 47.24% or $44.08 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the online delivery services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fried chicken market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 10.54% during 2024-2029.
The fried chicken market is segmented by application into grown-ups, children, elderly man and other applications. The grown-ups market was the largest segment of the fried chicken market segmented by application, accounting for 63.56% or $59.32 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the children segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fried chicken market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.02% during 2024-2029.
North America was the largest region in the fried chicken market, accounting for 35.85% or $33.45 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the fried chicken market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.74% and 7.00% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.26% and 6.12% respectively.
The global fried chicken market is concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 48.13% of the total market in 2024. Yum! Brands Inc was the largest competitor with a 22.15% share of the market, followed by Chick-fil-A Inc with 14.62%, Restaurant Brands International (Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen) with 3.28%, Wingstop Inc with 3.06%, Zaxbys SPE Franchisor LLC with 1.88%, Buffalo Wild Wings Inc with 1.73%, Bojangles International LLC with 0.52%, Slim Chickens LLC with 0.46%, Genesis BBQ with 0.24% and Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken with 0.19%.
The top opportunities in the fried chicken market segmented by type will arise in the wings segment, which will gain $17.45 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fried chicken market segmented by preparation style will arise in the Korean fried chicken segment, which will gain $10.25 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fried chicken market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the restaurants and fast-food chains segment, which will gain $15.85 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fried chicken market segmented by application will arise in the grown-ups segment, which will gain $23.9 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The fried chicken market size will gain the most in the USA at $9.71 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the fried chicken market include focus on boldly seasoned crispy chicken tenders redefine texture and flavor in fast-casual dining, focus on innovative fried chicken strips cater to health-conscious consumers with bold flavors, focus on bold, bite-sized innovations redefine fried chicken snacking, focus on innovative ready-to-cook fried chicken fuels innovation in convenient meal solutions and focus on boldly marinated chicken nuggets redefine flavor and texture in fried chicken offerings.
Player-adopted strategies in the fried chicken market include focus on diversifying businesses by scaling up its capabilities through strategic partnerships and focus on expanding business through new launches.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the fried chicken market companies to focus on product innovation to capture evolving consumer demand, focus on health-oriented product innovation in fried chicken, focus on product innovation aligned with evolving consumer preferences, focus on ready-to-cook product development, focus on flavor innovation with white-meat chicken, focus on the nuggets segment to drive growth, focus on Korean fried chicken to drive growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on online delivery services for growth, focus on the children segment for sustainable growth.
Companies Featured
- Yum! Brands Inc
- Chick-fil-A Inc
- Restaurant Brands International (Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen)
- Wingstop Inc
- Zaxbys SPE Franchisor LLC
- Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
- Bojangles International LLC
- Slim Chickens LLC
- Genesis BBQ
- Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
- Oasis Marinas LLC
- KFC
- Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd
- Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL)
- Red Rooster
- CJ Foods
- Wingstop
- Ayam Gepuk Pak Gembus
- Chester's Grill
- Ga Ran 4P's (4P's Fried Chicken)
- Jollibee (Chickenjoy)
- Max's Restaurant (Max's Fried Chicken)
- Texas Chicken Malaysia
- Ayamas
- Innoveil Gami
- Chicken Treat
- P.F. Chang's
- Country Fried Chicken
- Vons Chicken
- TKK Fried Chicken
- Fried Chicken Master
- McDonald's
- Dicos
- Zax Fried Chicken
- Juewei
- BBQ Chicken
- Popeyes
- Karaage-kun
- Torikizoku
- Kyochon
- Jukusei Kumamoto Karaage
- Zangi-ya
- Furaido
- Shinsekai
- Narita Chicken
- Yonekyu
- 7610 Chicken
- BHC Chicken
- Goobne Chicken
- Pelicana Chicken
- Puradak Chicken
- Cheogajip
- Nene Chicken
- Hosigi Chicken
- Mom's Touch
- BonBird
- Slim Chickens
- Nando's
- Chicken Cottage
- Morley's
- Wingstop UK
- Backwerk
- BFC (Best Fried Chicken)
- Rotterdam Fried Chicken (RFC)
- Chicken Now
- Popeyes Spain
- Mr. Chicken
- Chicken Taste
- Frango Real
- Poulet & More
- McDonald's Poland
- Chick'n'Roll
- Hennesys Fried Chicken
- Wingery
- Soul Food
- Chicken Hut
- Chicken House
- Pilece Carstvo
- Pileci Kutic
- Texas Fried Chicken
- Pilgrim's Pride Corp
- Krispy Krunchy Chicken
- Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken
- Tyson Foods Inc
- Church's Texas Chicken
- Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Koch Foods
- Pollo Feliz
- El Pollo Loco
- Swiss Chalet
- Mary Brown's
- Dixie Lee Fried Chicken
- St-Hubert
- Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Corporation Argentina
- Habib's
- Pollo Stop
- Frisby
- Norky's
- Pardos Chicken
- plZFC (Zamin Fried Chicken)
- Behrouz Fast Food
- Sticky Rice
- BBB (Burgus Burger Bar)
- Al Baik
- Kudu
- Popeyes Turkey
- Tavuk Dunyasi (Chicken World)
- Texas Chicken UAE
- Chicking
- Cook Door
- Hardee's Egypt
- Chicken Republic
- Kilimanjaro Restaurants (by Sundry Foods)
- Chicken Licken
