$7.75+ Trillion HoReCa Global Market Opportunities and Strategies 2024-2034: Top Ten Players Hold Just 4.53% of 2024 Market, Led by Starbucks at 0.87% Share

This report describes and explains the HoReCa market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global HoReCa market reached a value of nearly $4.17 trillion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.01% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $4.17 trillion in 2024 to $5.63 trillion in 2029 at a rate of 6.18%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2029 and reach $7.76 trillion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increase in corporate events and conferences, expansion of luxury hotel chains, rising popularity of food festivals and events and expansion and development of restaurants and food outlets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent food safety regulations and high operational costs. Going forward, growing tourism industry, expansion of food delivery services and aggregator platforms, growth of loyalty programs and subscription models and rising popularity of the franchisee-based service model will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder technology adoption constraints, increased competition and impact of trade war and tariff.



The HoReCa market is segmented by type into single outlet and hotels, restaurants and catering (HoReCa) chain. The single outlet and hotels market was the largest segment of the HoReCa market segmented by type, accounting for 62.97% or $2.62 trillion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the single outlet and hotels segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the HoReCa market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.85% during 2024-2029.



The HoReCa market is segmented by price level into luxury, upscale, midscale and economy. The midscale market was the largest segment of the HoReCa market segmented by price level, accounting for 38.12% or $1.59 trillion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the midscale segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the HoReCa market segmented by price level, at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2024-2029.



The HoReCa market is segmented by service into hotels, restaurants and catering. The restaurants market was the largest segment of the HoReCa market segmented by service, accounting for 74.71% or $3.11 trillion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hotels segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the HoReCa market segmented by service, at a CAGR of 7.53% during 2024-2029.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the HoReCa market, accounting for 39.40% or $1.64 trillion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the HoReCa market will be Africa and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.93% and 10.65% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.01% and 6.43% respectively.



The global HoReCa market is highly fragmented, with large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.53% of the total market in 2024. Starbucks Corporation was the largest competitor with a 0.87% share of the market, followed by Inspire Brands Inc with 0.78%, McDonald's Corporation with 0.62%, Marriott International Inc. with 0.60%, Chick-fil-A Inc. with 0.45%, Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. with 0.32%, Darden Restaurants Inc. with 0.29%, Sodexo Group with 0.25%, Yum! Brands Inc. with 0.18% and Aramark Corporation with 0.17%.



The top opportunities in the HoReCa markets segmented by type will arise in the single outlet segment, which will gain $1.03 trillion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the HoReCa markets segmented by price level will arise in the midscale segment, which will gain $617.73 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the HoReCa markets segmented by service will arise in the restaurants segment, which will gain $1.01 trillion of global annual sales by 2029. The HoReCa market size will gain the most in the USA at $324.58 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the HoReCa market include focusing on AI-driven kitchen automation such as fully autonomous robotic kitchens, focusing on AI-driven personalization and automation such as AI-powered recommendation engines, developing innovative solutions such as HACCP Digital Solution for HoReCa Sector, focusing on strategic hotel openings that support regional diversification in Argentina's southern province and focusing on the internet of things (IoT) for seamless interoperability.



Player-adopted strategies in the HoReCa market include focus on enhancing business capabilities through the launch of new products and focus on enhancing business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the HoReCa market companies to focus on AI-driven kitchen automation for operational efficiency and menu diversification, focus on AI-driven personalization and automation to enhance guest experience, focus on adopting advanced HACCP digital solutions to drive efficiency and compliance, focus on regional diversification through strategic hotel openings, focus on IoT integration for operational efficiency, focus on single outlet market expansion, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strengthening multi-channel distribution networks, focus on competitive yet value-driven pricing models, focus on targeted promotional campaigns, focus on collaborative marketing initiatives and focus on targeted engagement with hotel decision-makers.

