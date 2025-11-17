Willis Global Aviation & Space sign joint MOU with NATS to deliver Risk & Resilience services to aviation stakeholders

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), has partnered with NATS - a leader in air traffic control services - to deliver risk and resilience advisory services and bespoke solutions to global aviation stakeholders.

As part of the partnership, Willis and NATS have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Dubai Airshow 2025, an event attended by representatives from government, aviation and aerospace companies.

Together, Willis and NATS will leverage their airspace and on-the-ground expertise to provide integrated risk and resilience solutions to aviation providers, to manage risk and strengthen resilience.

Tania Roca, Executive Director, Risk & Resilience Advisory at Willis Global Aviation & Space said, “Resilience in aviation is no longer a choice, it’s essential. Geopolitical shocks, cyber threats, climate disruptions, and supply chain volatility have become the norm in our industry. Through a holistic approach—from airspace to ground—we are designing resilience systems that don’t just recover from disruptions, they prepare stakeholders to meet global policy and regulatory developments, and provide assurance for human capital, investment, and long-term planning. I am so excited to be working with NATS with such a unique offering.”

Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of International at Willis said: “This unique partnership, led by Tania, brings together our risk and resilience know-how with NATS’ world-class airspace capabilities to enhance innovation, safety and fortitude across the sector.”

“We’re delighted to join forces with Willis Global Aviation & Space,” said Ben Kiff, Managing Director International, for NATS. “The combination of our operational expertise - built on decades of operating in some of the busiest and most complex aviation environments – and Willis’ deep understanding of risk and resilience, means we’re uniquely placed to support customers as the industry grows and evolves.”

